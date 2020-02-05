Pairing Mookie Betts with Cody Bellinger places the Dodgers at the top of the list of the 10 best gardens

Only four position players in the 2010s produced a bWAR of 9.0 or higher, and two of those players will patrol the garden for the Dodgers in the 2020 season. Both are in the best moments of their career. That is quite incredible.

Cody Bellinger reached the 9.0 mark last year, when he won the MVP award from the National League. He is accompanied by Mookie Betts, who produced a 9.7 bWAR in 2016, when he finished second in the American League MVP vote, and a 10.9 in 2018, when he won the prize.

The 10.9 bWAR, by the way, is the best brand produced by any player other than Barry Bonds and Cal Ripken Jr. since 1975 (the best Mike Trout race is 10.5). And Betts did it in just 136 games in 2018.

And now Betts, who is only 27 years old, is playing alongside Bellinger (he's 24!) In the Dodgers Garden, while the franchise embarks on another quest for its first World Series title since 1988. That's a great field duo, with Bellinger in the center and Betts on the right. Both won Gold Glove awards last year, remember?

So yes. The Dodgers have the best open field in baseball, and it hardly matters who plays in the left field for that to remain true. A.J. Pollock, when he is healthy, will be the main player there, but Chris Taylor will also see time on the left, especially if Pollock has difficulties. Enrique Hernández and Matt Beaty are also part of the mix.

What other teams have the best open field groups? We'll see.

2. Yankees

The starters: LF Giancarlo Stanton, CF Brett Gardner, RF Aaron Judge

Why are they here: There is no more powerful corner duo in baseball. If Stanton and Judge are still healthy when Aaron Hicks returns from Tommy John's surgery, the Yankee trio would be the only team capable of taking first place in the Dodgers.

3. Astros

The starters: LF Michael Brantley, CF George Springer, RF Josh Reddick

Why are they here: That is a solid group. However, all three gardeners will become free agents after the 2020 season.

4. Brewers

The starters: LF Avisail Garcia, CF Lorenzo Cain, RF Christian Yelich

Why are they here: Yelich was the next level in 2019, even compared to his 2018 National League MVP campaign. Garcia was better than you probably think for Tampa Bay last year, and although Lorenzo Cain's offensive numbers dropped, he still hasn't is over.

5. Nationals

The starters: LF Juan Soto, CF Victor Robles, RF Adam Eaton

Why are they here: Soto and Robles published bWAR numbers greater than 4.0. Soto is entering its 21-year season, Robles its 23-year season. Eaton, 31, is not what he was before, but he was healthy in 2019 and recorded a .365 batting percentage primarily in first or second place in the lineup.

6. angels

The starters: LF Justin Upton, CF Mike Trout, RF Brian Goodwin

Why are they here: If we are honest, matching two people from the stands with Mike Trout game by game would still keep the Angels in the top 15. He is so good. Upton is 32 years old and was hurt most of 2019, and Goodwin is a good player, but not spectacular.

7. Braves

The starters: LF Marcel Ozuna, CF Ender Inciarte, RF Ronald Acuña, Jr.

Why are they here: Acuña is a superstar, there's no doubt about that. But Ozuna, it seems, overestimated its value, which is why he settled for a one-year free agent contract with the Braves. Inciarte is a leading defensive center fielder, but comes from a shortened year for injuries that produced only 89 OPS +.

8. twins

The starters: LF Eddie Rosario, CF Byron Buxton, RF Max Kepler

Why are they here: Kepler and Rosario combined to hit 68 home runs, score 189 runs and produce 199 RBIs in 2019, and that's not too pitiful. Buxton, the perennial supposed superstar, produced the best OPS of his career (.827) but injuries limited him to only 87 games. If you ever stay healthy and become the player we know you can be, this is a group of the top five.

9. Phillies

The starters: LF Andrew McCutchen, CF Adam Haseley, RF Bryce Harper

Why are they here: Bryce Harper was perfectly fine in his first season with the Phillies: 35 homers, 4.2 bWAR, 125 OPS +, 98 races. McCutchen was sailing along with a base percentage of .378 and 10 homers before his season ended after 59 games with a torn ACL. If he is healthy and Haseley develops in his second year in the greats, this group increases.

10. red

The starters: LF Jesse Winker, CF Nick Senzel, RF Nicholas Castellanos

Why are they here: There is at least a decent chance that the open field on Opening Day looks a little different. Castellanos, who has just signed a four-year contract to join the Reds, is the only guaranteed holder. Senzel or Winker could move into agreements to help shore up other areas, because the Reds also have Aristides Aquino, who hit 19 home runs in 56 major league games last year, and Shogo Akiyama, who signed as a free agent for Japan. out of season. However, it develops, however, it is a solid grouping.