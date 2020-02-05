Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes & # 39; Man Utd first impressions & # 39; very good & # 39 ;, says Scott McTominay | Soccer news

The former teammate of Ighalo in Watford, Troy Deeney: "When people know the backstory of Odion, they will see a more human side of him,quot;

















Scott McTominay talks about the character and impact of the new signings Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes

New signings Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes have made "very good first impressions,quot; at Manchester United, according to teammate Scott McTominay.

Ighalo arrived at Old Trafford on the day of the loan deadline until the end of the Shanghai Shenhua season, revealing that he took a pay cut to complete the dream move to the club he supported as a child.

The former Watford forward, who is an international from Nigeria, followed midfielder Fernandes, who signed with United from Sporting in Lisbon for £ 46.6 million, after long talks throughout the month of January.

Ighalo was desperate to secure his transfer to Manchester United

"They are very, very good guys," McTominay said Wednesday, speaking at an event for the Notice mental health initiative.

"First of all, they are good people and that is what we need in this football club. We need good friends with whom you can go out to dinner."

Fernandes made his Manchester United debut against Wolves

"What they bring to the soccer field we have seen. I hope they can contribute a lot to us. First impressions are very good."

Questioned about his current injury, McTominay added: "I feel good. I'm trying my best to get back to the court as soon as possible. Working at the gym is hard, running outside is difficult. You just have to do your best."

Another player in the Notice The event was the forward of Watford Troy Deeney, a former Ighalo teammate, and the Hornets captain was delighted by him after he sealed a move back to the Premier League.

"He's a good friend of mine, Odion," said Deeney. "I also respect him very much. When people know his backstory, they will see a more human side of him. He is also a talented footballer."

"He has his childhood dream of going to play for his childhood club, so you should tip your hat towards him."

Deeney and Ighalo formed a surprising partnership in Watford

"When we played against Manchester United (in 2015/16) he built this thing where he felt he had to score, especially after scoring against Liverpool before that."

"He had about 19 shots in that game. I was desperate to score against United. I probably should have gone through one of them, and we could have won!

"I told him to calm down before the game, I wasn't so kind after the game! We laughed at that since then. I wish him all the best."

Football clubs across the country will participate in an initiative for people to talk about their mental health during the next two weekends.

the & # 39; Notice & # 39; the weekends will be held on February 8 and 9 and from February 14 to 17, in order to take advantage of football's popularity to normalize the conversation about mental health.