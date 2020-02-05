Noel Gallagher says he did not reject the $ 130 million offer for the Oasis Reunion Tour

Responding to Liam Gallagher's accusation that he is a "greedy soul," the former lead guitarist of the rock band insists he was not aware of any offer to reform the group.
Noel Gallagher has denied the claims of his separate brother that he rejected $ 130 million (£ 100 million) to reform Oasis.
Frontman Liam Gallagher The supposed "greedy soul" Noel had rejected a reunion tour earlier this week (begins February 3), but the Noel Gallagher's flying birds Star has assured fans that that is not true.
"I am not aware of any offer from anyone for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock & # 39; n & # 39; Roll Oasis group," read a statement from Noel. "However, I am fully aware that someone has a single to promote, so maybe that's where the confusion lies."
The Gallagher brothers have been fighting in the press and on social media since Noel left the band during a European tour in 2009, after a backstage fight at the Rock En Seine festival in France.