Nikki Bella agrees and becomes pregnant in Total Bellas First Look

A romantic proposal, twin pregnancies and much more!
Like E! readers surely know that a lot has happened to Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella since season 4 of his documentary series ended, Total fine. Fortunately, this exciting and transformative moment for the Bella Twins has been documented by cameras and will be at the forefront of Total fine Season 5 (returns Thursday, April 9 at 10 p.m.).
Fans will not only witness Nikki's Parisian commitment to love Artem ChigventsevThey will also see the retired fighter know that she is pregnant. "Never in my life did I have such a passionate connection with someone," says Nikki at the beginning of the teaser that has just been published.
Of course, Nikki is not the only pregnant woman. Total fine star like season 5 will cover Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan (who was born Bryan Danielson) baby no. 2 pregnancy
"Pregnant twins at the same time? I'm in a state of shock," Brie is heard saying in the new first look.
While all of this is good news, season 5 is not without difficulties. For starters, the new season will feature Brie and Nikki as they choose to reconnect with their father while writing a memory. Although the twins have been separated from their father for some time, it seems they are more concerned about how the meeting will affect their mother.
It is said that fans will see how Brie and Bryan continue to work hard in their relationship and raise their daughter. Birdie Danielson. In fact, it seems that lifelong love faces many relationship challenges before learning their exciting news about babies.
"It's okay for Birdie to come first," Bryan laments in the images above. "But dad comes number four."
At one point, Nikki even asks Brie if she and Bryan "are meant to be." Man, oh man.
In addition to all this, Artem learns that he will not return to Dancing with the stars, news that Nikki should help him accept.
It is safe to say Total fine Season 5 will be unlike any other we've seen before! Be sure to capture all this excitement and more when the documentary series returns on Thursday, April 9.
Total fine returns on Thursday, April 9 at 10 p.m., only at E!