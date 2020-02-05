Nigeria "surprised,quot; by Trump Travel Ban, says its chief diplomat

WASHINGTON – Nigeria's top diplomat said Tuesday that he was "somewhat surprised,quot; by the Trump administration's ban on Nigerian immigrants, but that US officials had assured him that visa restrictions could be lifted soon.

Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigerian Foreign Minister, said his government was already working to address security concerns that, according to Trump administration officials, prompted the decision, announced last week, to reject visas for Nigerians who They seek to emigrate to the United States.

"We were somewhat surprised by the announcement of visa restrictions by the United States," Onyeama told reporters at the State Department. But, he said, "we know, and US officials have also confirmed, that we have been able to check most of those boxes."

He said that included efforts to directly share personal data, including immigrant criminal records, stolen passport information and alleged links to terrorism, with the member countries of the United States and Interpol.