Nigeria "surprised,quot; by Trump Travel Ban, says its chief diplomat

WASHINGTON – Nigeria's top diplomat said Tuesday that he was "somewhat surprised,quot; by the Trump administration's ban on Nigerian immigrants, but that US officials had assured him that visa restrictions could be lifted soon.
Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigerian Foreign Minister, said his government was already working to address security concerns that, according to Trump administration officials, prompted the decision, announced last week, to reject visas for Nigerians who They seek to emigrate to the United States.
"We were somewhat surprised by the announcement of visa restrictions by the United States," Onyeama told reporters at the State Department. But, he said, "we know, and US officials have also confirmed, that we have been able to check most of those boxes."
He said that included efforts to directly share personal data, including immigrant criminal records, stolen passport information and alleged links to terrorism, with the member countries of the United States and Interpol.
"Fortunately, once this has been achieved, we hope to be removed from this visa restriction list," said Onyeama.
Standing next to him, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "Nigeria has room to grow by sharing important national security information."
"I am optimistic that this will happen," said Pompeo.
Nigeria was one of the six countries that the Trump administration added to its list of nations whose citizens face strict travel restrictions to the United States. The ban on Nigerian immigrants takes effect on February 22; It will not prevent Nigerians from traveling to the United States with student and employment visas.
In 2018, with the latest available data, the State Department issued more than 7,920 immigration visas to people from Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa.
Mr. Onyeama said he learned about the immigration ban while preparing to visit Washington for an annual meeting between the United States and Nigeria this week that the State Department announces that it seeks to "expand cooperation and advance shared goals."
Nigeria's inclusion in the ban was confirmed for the first time. the week before his announcement, he surprised the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. Onyeama said the announcement had initially confused the Nigerian government, but added that "it was very gratifying to come here, talk to US officials and understand more clearly the reasoning behind this."
Immigration attorneys and US immigration advocates point out that immigrant visas are examined more carefully than most visitor visas, which raises questions about why they would present a greater security concern.
But Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, the interim deputy secretary of national security, defended the action. "This very narrow approach, in which we try to do as little damage as possible to our friends as Nigeria as we can while keeping the United States safe, seems to be reaping the reaction we expected," he said in a separate interview on Tuesday.
Pompeo referred to the immigration ban only briefly in his comments. He said the Trump administration considered Nigeria a "strategic partner,quot; against terrorism.
He also tried to ease the diplomatic bruise with the release of $ 308 million in assets frozen to Nigeria that were stolen and laundered through the United States financial system during the 1990s by Sani Abacha, the country's military dictator at the time. .
Pompeo called Nigeria the second largest trading partner of the United States in Africa, and said US companies have helped create more than 18,000 jobs in the country. He also pointed out that Nigeria recently bought 12 US $ 500 million combat propeller planes, as an example of the security ties between the two nations.
Mr. Onyeama was careful to sound optimistic during his comments, and thanked Mr. Pompeo for listening "with great attention and sympathy, he could say,quot; to Nigeria's concerns about its relationship with the United States.
But even recognizing the security issues that are "causes of concern among our partners," Mr. Onyeama said more could be done to boost trade between the two nations.
With the addition of Nigeria to its list, the travel restrictions of the Trump administration It affects almost a quarter of the 1.2 billion people in Africa, according to the Center for Global Development. Experts warn that it could damage African economies and create a vacuum that China, Russia and Turkey would fill.
Zolan Kanno-Youngs contributed reports.