Nicki Minaj: Meek Mill abused me … Meek: Nicki is a pedophile enabler!

Nicki Minaj and Meek Milk are in the middle of. Vicious battle of Twitter. And both accuse each other of horrible criminal behavior.

It all started this morning, when Meek Mill likes a retouched Photoshop image of Nicki's husband, inside a discounted clothing store:

Nicki responded immediately and imposed some explosive accusations against Meek. According to NicKi, Meek abused her. She claims that Meek kicked her in front of her mother.

Nicki also states that meek abused his sister too.

Look:

Meek responded by saying that Nicki allows his brother, who was recently convicted of sexually abusing his 12-year-old stepdaughter. According to Meek, Nicki knew about the abuse and protected his brother by paying his lawyer: