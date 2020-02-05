Nicki Minaj did not disrespect Rosa Parks in the midst of a violent reaction to the new song & # 39; Yikes & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML728d551e34080df410b87c02506c3fc611% %MINIFYHTML728d551e34080df410b87c02506c3fc612%

The rapper of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; She is accused of disrespecting the African-American civil rights icon when a fragment of her new song is revealed in what would have been the activist's birthday.

Nicki Minaj has been left with the red face for a violent reaction against a new clue that refers to the civil rights icon rosa Parks.

Nicki joked with a snippet of his new song "Yikes," which includes the phrase "All you b ** ches Rosa Parks / Uh oh, get a ** up," Monday, February 3, 2020, the day before That would have been Park's birthday.

However, the lyrics provoked a violent reaction on Twitter, and many accused the creator of "Anaconda" successes for not respecting the African-American icon.

Sources connected to the rapper tell Nicki TMZ.com that Nicki is aware of the violent reaction, but that he did not disrespect the civil rights activist, who died in 2005, and that the moment of his debut was a Unfortunate coincidence, since I was simply trying to give fans try their new music.

However, Twitter users had expressed their anger with a letter: "Nicki Minaj needs to leave Rosa Parks (alone)", and others pointed out that the civil rights figure did not rise, but, in fact, stayed sitting, when asked to resign. his seat to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1954, which caused boycott protests to Montgomery buses.

"Rosa Parks would have been 107 years old if she still lived to see her birthday today," said journalist Ernest Owens. "Go remind Nicki Minaj that. Quick story lesson: he never got up, sat down. The lyrics make no sense."

However, others were amused or impressed by the lyrics, with a fan writing: "Thinking about Nicki Minaj returning from a parenthesis and talking about ONE BAR, she wrote about Rosa Parks. This is IMPACT. This is POWER. She is a GENIUS. ". ".