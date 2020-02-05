Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill do it on social media!

Phew! Roommates, February has been a crazy month and only 5 days left! The last tea comes from the former partner turned into an enemy, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. So, to give some information about the situation, Meek Mill was shopping in Beverly Hills during the Grammy weekend when Nicki Minaj entered and her husband Kenneth Petty. Some people inside the store witnessed a shout between them and it seems to be their problem. rekindled that day!

If you didn't receive that tea, you can click here!!

Anyway, after that moment, it seemed that everyone kept moving, at least until today … before we published Meek Mill "liking,quot; a picture of what an image of Nicki's man looks like in a meme as a dummy. When I tell you, it almost didn't take time for Nicki Minaj to respond. She took her Instagram story and had some photos to share and a message to send. If you want to see what she published. Click here!

He also made sure to add this last feeling.

In his message he alluded to the fact that Meek Mill allegedly laid his hands on him, an accusation he denies. He also turned to Twitter to continue his thoughts:

Phew! Meek also took time to respond to Nicki himself! They know they don't shy away from any kind of Twitter meat! He continued saying:

Meek Mill did not contain any blow after addressing the accusations that had been surrounding Nicki's brother and his recent sentence where he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for his alleged involvement with a minor. Things are getting uglier and uglier!

Hopefully this whole situation can end peacefully, but WHO both go to the jugular! We will keep you informed about what will come, because this is really A LOT!