Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of domestic violence amid a Twitter dispute

Ex partner Nicki MinajY meek mill We started on Wednesday with a vicious dispute on Twitter, airing each other's dirty clothes and making serious complaints about domestic violence.
According to The Shade Room, the 32-year-old "Going Bad,quot; rapper posted an Instagram photo of Nicki and her husband. Kenneth Petty, mocking the way he was dressed. Once Nicki "entered the shadow room,quot; and saw Meek's post, she tweeted a photo of the rapper on her phone and wrote, "Trigger fingers turn to the #TwitterFingers face badly constructed and obsessed with the Queen."
She followed that for writing that Meek has been "tweeting about my man for a year now. Talking about him he went to my page to see him but he was blocked (…) Continue."
Nicki also cited the recent meeting in Los Angeles, California, where Nicki and her husband were recorded in a shouting match in a shop with Meek.
Before making the same claims on Twitter, the 37-year-old "Good Form,quot; rapper visited Instagram to call Meek "clown,quot; and also wrote: "#TwitterFingers beat women, fear men."
On twitter, Nicki was more specific about the claims she had done on Instagram regarding accusing Meek of domestic violence.
"You hit your own sister and hit her. I spit on her and hit her. She kicked me in front of your mother and sent her to the hospital." Nicki wrote. "Sucking drake d – k made you feel hard again. Keep going."
Meek responded to his claims with tweeting, "The only way you can try to kill my career is to say that I hit the women … talk about your brother convicted of rape and that they met you and paid for their lawyer … your little brother also touched that little girl girl! I know I know … you want me to crash with your boyfriend and I won't. "
According to USA Today, Nicki's older brother Jelani Maraj He was sentenced for predatory sexual assault in January and sentenced to 25 years of life imprisonment. Nicki's brother was convicted of predatory assault after being accused of raping an 11-year-old girl at his home in Long Island, New York, in November 2017.
In response to claims about his older brother, Nicki tweeted"Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who was not involved just so that people don't love me. You can never stand alone. You will not tell the mother that the mother is on a tape asking for $ 20 million. to make the load disappear though. U was close. You know. See you soon. "
However, many followers of the rapper "Super Bass,quot; criticized his choice of words.
A follower wrote, "& # 39; presumed & # 39; when your brother is in prison? Nicki please." Another follower responded"YOU COULD NOT BE DELEGED! Your brother had just been sentenced to twenty years despite YOUR HAND-WRITTEN LETTER CALLING YOUR HERO!"
In addition to the occasional retweets of other Twitter accounts that weighed on the enmity between her and Meek, that was the last tweet that Nicki sent.
She did, however, retweet a tweet that reads, "MEEK IS TRYING TO DISFLECT THE ABUSE TO TALK ABOUT HIS BROTHER … ABUSER 101 – Make the victim look bad. Deny / Deviate."
On the other hand, Meek continued tweeting about the matter.
"You are sad that you are willing to destroy your man because you are losing now and everyone in the industry knows you as a bad person! You knew that your brother was raping that little girl, that's why I walked away from you!", Meek wrote after Nicki's most recent. Cheep.
The rapper "All Eyes On You,quot; that Nicki "chose a good time,quot; accuse him of domestic violence. He continued, "you are full of hate and the whole industry knows you full of hate … and your bag is running out so you want to destroy me."
Meek also tweeted He can't believe that "the people in the industry let these people survive so long in the game knowing that they are really nasty people and that they have an unpleasant education," referring to Nicki.
He added: "Everyone really knows what's going on! I'm powerful and I'm never afraid to talk!"
By last, Meek wanted to make things clear that he does not "hit women,quot; and "will not allow my interviews to be filled with questions about her or any situation that has to do with her when she presses for my new album! There are no demon tricks."
Before sending his last tweet, Meek also confirmed in a tweet now removed that his partner is "pregnant to see me tweet about my ex, is very clown … Imma exit."
