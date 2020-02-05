Nick Cannon: "Orlando Brown's claim that I sucked his cock is Karma !!"

Nick Cannon was recently a trending topic after former Disney star Orlando Brown accused him of sucking his penis while wearing a dress. Cannon denies the claims but says it was karma because he accused Eminem of felting a man.

"That is also karma as a muthaf * cka, because if you think about it … First of all, there is a rumor that he is very promiscuous with his sexuality," said DJ Vlad.

"I heard that just from … out there. I make jokes about that. As once you're successful, you're automatically gay. That's what they believe. Karma as a muthaf * cka! I had no substantial evidence, really the scheme of Rhyme is what I thought was silly, it was a play on words. Really, be careful with the circle that surrounded you is what I was really looking for, "he continued.

"Some people said I was being homophobic. I thought: & # 39; I'm not afraid of it being disgusting. There's nothing scary about that if that's what you like & # 39; I was like," It brings everyone Your boyfriends to see each other. Come to the show muthaf * cka. "So Orlando Brown comes out with such ridiculous accusations towards me. I thought: & # 39; Oh, man, karma is a muthaf * cka! & # 39; Scream at that. I really think that Em handled that quite well. He handled that with a sense of humor, said he was making his gardener jealous, called me & # 39; bougie & # 39; [f * ck]. "

Watch the clip below.