NHL power rating: Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers competing while Toronto Maple Leafs fall

Is it just me, or does it seem that January got longer? Well, now the calendar has become February and the 2019-20 season of the NHL has officially begun its stretch.

%MINIFYHTML6627e18a8248f60912fbab8512eb5ec611% %MINIFYHTML6627e18a8248f60912fbab8512eb5ec612%

It is a tight race at the Eastern and Western Conferences for division and wild card positions. But while some teams are still trying to secure, or scratch, their path to the postseason, others are drifting in the No. 1 draft selection territory.

So, now that we are heading to the last third of the season, who is a contender and who is a suitor? This week's ranking of power breaks it down for you.

NHL power rating

1. Washington Capitals, 77 points (36-13-5)

Last ranking: 2

Contestant – Obviously. Ovechkin is also a candidate for another Rocket Richard Trophy. Obviously.

MORE: The latest power ratings

2. Boston Bruins, 76 points (32-10-12)

Last ranking: 3

Contestant – Good chance we will see them again in the postseason.

3. St. Louis Blues, 72 points (32-14-8)

Last ranking: 1

Contestant – Rinse and repeat.

4. Pittsburgh Penguins, 71 points (33-14-5)

Last ranking: 5

Contestant – Because the penguins have made it every year since the second season of Sidney Crosby (2006-07), and this year shouldn't be different.

5. Vancouver Canucks, 65 points (30-19-5)

Last ranking: 9

Contestant – In his third season behind the bank, Travis Green has discovered how to press all the right buttons, and it helps that Jacob Markstrom is having a professional year.

MORE: Quinn Hughes showing that he fits with the NHL elite

6. Tampa Bay Lightning, 71 points (33-15-5)

Last ranking: 6

Contestant – Do you remember how everyone asked for Jon Cooper's head? We apologize for doubting him.

7. Columbus Blue Jackets, 67 points (29-16-9)

Last ranking: 7

Contestant – Given the pieces that the Blue Jackets lost, the fact that they are fully rooted in the image of the playoffs is fascinating. Now he can also give John Tortorella the Jack Adams.

8. Dallas Stars, 65 points (30-18-5)

Last ranking: 10

Contestant – When the Dallas Stars arrive in the playoffs, it will be the first time Rick Bowness has been there since 1992 (!) As head coach.

9. Philadelphia Flyers, 65 points (29-17-7)

Last ranking: 16

Contestant – This is a brave team.

10. Edmonton Oilers, 62 points (28-19-6)

Last ranking: 13

Contestant – Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Mike Smith win an archers fight. Don't mess with the greasers.

11. Florida Panthers, 64 points (29-17-6)

Last ranking: 14

Contestant – Not Aleksander Barkov and they still beat the Leafs in Toronto to jump into the playoffs. Have we recently mentioned that Joel Quenneville is the intellectual author of three Stanley Cup titles?

12. New York Islanders, 66 points (30-15-6)

Last ranking: 8

Contestant – Speaking of intellectual trainers, say hello to Barry Trotz.

13. Vegas Golden Knights, 61 points (27-21-7)

Last ranking: 18

Contestant – In the changing landscape of the Pacific Division, they are currently third parties and should compete for a place for the rest of the year.

14. Colorado Avalanche, 64 points (29-16-6)

Last ranking: 4

Contestant – They fell a little, but they are still on the hunt and have one of the best schedules on the stretch.

Commercial rumors of the NHL 2020: Avs among the teams that could use their maximum space by the deadline

15. Carolina Hurricanes, 63 points (30-20-3)

Last ranking: 11

Contestant – Even without Dougie Hamilton, this team should see their second consecutive postseason spot; The first consecutive appearance since 2001-02.

16. Calgary Flames, 60 points (27-21-6)

Last ranking: 12

Contestant – The coming and going of the Pacific Division is fun, isn't it? Buddy Robinson of New Jersey has injected some fire into the lineup, but if this team really wants to compete, Johhny Gaudreau needs to improve his game. Perhaps his childhood friend can also do that for him. They will also need it if Mark Giordano goes out in the long term.

17. Toronto Maple Leafs, 57 points (25-17-7)

Last ranking: 15

Contestant – If they are without Frederik Andersen for a prolonged period of time, they will walk a very thin line of contender-suitor.

MORE: 3 positive aspects of the loss to Florida Panthers

18. Arizona Coyotes, 61 points (27-21-7)

Last ranking: 17

Contestant – For now. They are stepping on the water sitting on the first wild card of the Western Conference with four teams on their heels.

19. Chicago Blackhawks, 57 points (25-21-7)

Last ranking: 24

Contestant – Jonathan Toews to Patrick Kane.

20. Winnipeg Jets, 57 points (26-23-5)

Last ranking: 19

Contestant – Like last week, if the season ended today, Connor Hellebuyck would get my vote for the Vezina.

21. Nashville Predators, 57 points (25-20-7)

Last ranking: 20

Contestant – Only three points behind. They are right in the thick.

22. Minnesota Wild, 54 points (24-22-6)

Last ranking: 25

Suitor They are at the limit due to the classification, but with a record of 9-15-2 as a visitor and an average of 3.31 goals per game (29 in the NHL), they will not succeed.

23. New York Rangers, 54 points (25-22-4)

Last ranking: 21

Suitor I know everything that has been said about Alexandar Georgiev, but, I dare to say, is it time to change Henrik Lundqvist?

24. Montreal Canadiens, 57 points (25-23-7)

Last ranking: 23

Suitor Expectations were high, but this team is not very good.

25. Buffalo Sabers, 53 points (23-23-7)

Last ranking: 22

Suitor "Duane in Buffalo,quot; knows that Jack Eichel is leading the Sabers without help.

26. San Jose Sharks, 50 points (23-27-4)

Last ranking: 26

Suitor Unless Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau are exchanged, it will be another year when 40-year-olds miss a chance at the Lord Stanley Cup.

29. Anaheim Ducks, 49 points (22-26-5)

Last ranking: 29

Suitor 27 in the NHL in points and somehow John Gibson has a saving percentage above .900 (is .905).

28. Ottawa Senators, 47 points (18-24-11)

Last ranking: 28

Suitor Once again, senators could be selling on the deadline, Jean-Gabriel Pageau is the best bet, while preparing for another opportunity in the number 1 selection in June.

29. New Jersey Devils, 45 points (18-24-10)

Last ranking: 27

Suitor The best news of New Jersey recently was that Gerard Gallant was "hired."

30. Los Angeles Kings, 43 points (19-30-5)

Last ranking: 30

Suitor Tyler Toffoli's weather in the warm Califonia sun is setting.

31. Detroit Red Wings, 28 points (12-38-4)

Last ranking: 31

Suitor It has not been a good year for Stevie Y.