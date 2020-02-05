New Zealand vs India – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML9c7cab63b9aaedadca0bcba9ab8c1c6311% %MINIFYHTML9c7cab63b9aaedadca0bcba9ab8c1c6312%

Ross Taylor reached 21,000 to lead New Zealand to a four-win victory over India in the first ODI in Hamilton.

%MINIFYHTML9c7cab63b9aaedadca0bcba9ab8c1c6313% %MINIFYHTML9c7cab63b9aaedadca0bcba9ab8c1c6314%

Scorekeeper

%MINIFYHTML9c7cab63b9aaedadca0bcba9ab8c1c6315% %MINIFYHTML9c7cab63b9aaedadca0bcba9ab8c1c6316%

Taylor (109 not out) entered 109-2 and anchored the chase when the Black Caps reviewed India's impressive 347-4 with 11 balls remaining.

The hosts, bleached 5-0 in a T20 series that had two Super Over defeats, suffered another late wobble, which went from 328-4 to 331-6, before Taylor beat the winning single.

Previously, India published an impressive total after being invited to hit behind the back of the first international century of Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer (103 of 107) forged a third place of 102 wicket with Virat Kohli (51) after the visitors lost to Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal to fall to 54-2.

Captain Kohli hit six legs of 63 balls before being thrown through the door by Ish Sodhi's googly, but Iyer found a formidable ally in KL Rahul, who stroked an unbeaten 88 of 64 deliveries with three four and six six.

The couple added 136 before Iyer, whose hundred left 101 deliveries, chose a deep coverage of Tim Southee's bowling (2-85). Kedhar Jadhav provided late fireworks by shooting 26th of only 15 balls.

The persecution of New Zealand had a solid start when Martin Guptill (32) and Henry Nicholls (78 of 82) shared a position of 85 in the first wicket in just over 15 overs.

Guptill's game was quickly followed by Tom Blundell's, perplexed before Yadav (2-84) by nine, and things could have worsened for the World Cup finalists if Yadav had clung to a Taylor sweep when the veteran was 12.

Instead, Taylor formed a decisive 138-run position with Captain Tom Latham (69 of 48), the couple blunted India's attack so effectively that New Zealand seemed to be crossing home.

But, once again, Kohli's side recovered: Latham insisted too much and Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme fell in love with individual figures to raise concerns at home, before some positive final blows of Mitchell Santner and the cool head of Taylor will see New Zealand at home.

Watch the second ODI between New Zealand and India live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.55 am on Saturday.