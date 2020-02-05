NeNe Leakes is criticized for his outfit he wore in the Super Bowl

NeNe Leakes had a great weekend, and she spent time with boys in the Super Bowl. He made sure to flood his social media account with all kinds of photos and clips of various events and parties, and fans were here for it.

NeNe also told everyone on social media that it had been people's MVP, and told fans that he had showered with love during the last days.

Now he shared one more photo from last weekend, and you can see one of his sets better. This time, fans didn't approve and said he didn't dress properly.

Many people criticized her in the comments, as you will see below.

Someone said: ‘Too much! I don't like it, "and another follower posted this:" Who said having your breasts hanging was attractive? "

A fan posted: "This is soooooo much Nene … You have two adult Sons …" … Dress respectably Woman … Geesh, "and someone else wrote:" Damn Girl, have some pride … Cover them. …

A follower posted: ‘People are so critical that Ne Ne looks better than you. Let her be great.❤️ ’

One person had this to say: W Wow Nene! I haven't seen your transformation so far when I logged into Instagram to follow you. I didn't recognize you … but your sister was beautiful before. Why such a drastic plastic makeover? I guess you didn't feel beautiful inside and out … my heart ached because my daughter and I were watching old episodes of HWOA, and my daughter just watched your makeover and said, "Mom, why did you do it? That?! She was beautiful before undergoing her surgery! 😞 '

Ad

In other news, NeNe made many of his fans happy when he shared a couple of photos in which he is together with Lizzo on his social media account. They were at the party after the Super Bowl in Miami.



Post views:

9 9