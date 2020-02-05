NeNe Leakes has a bleak reaction to the video of Kenya Moore being closed by husband Marc Daly

%MINIFYHTML7955eaef3e1715a01724e2be3966cd0911% %MINIFYHTML7955eaef3e1715a01724e2be3966cd0912%

NeNe's jab does not go unnoticed by fans who rush to criticize her for being mean, although some others are here because of NeNe's comment and jokingly call & # 39; Petty Leakes & # 39; 51 years old

Everyone knows that NeNe leaks he doesn't have the best relationship with her "The true housewives of Atlanta"co-star Kenya Moore, and the first does not try to make it subtle. NeNe was surprised leaving a bleak comment under a post of the "RHOA" clip that shows Kenya having an intense moment with her separated husband Marc Daly.

Posted by The Shade Room on Instagram, the video saw Kenya and Marc visiting a place to plan an upcoming event. You could see Kenya trying to say something and express her opinion, but Marc interrupted her every time she tried to speak.

"#KenyaMoore can't talk to her separate husband #MarcDaly," the account wrote in the caption.

An hour after the publication of the footage, NeNe went to the comments section to share his reaction to the video and was the bleakest of all. He left multiple emojis crying and laughing, apparently showing that he laughs at the expense of Kenya.

NeNe's coup did not go unnoticed by fans who rushed to hit her. "Baby, that's not funny! Why are you laughing at another woman's pain? It's just not funny," one person wrote. "@nene tells you that you are laughing, but your own marriage is quite fragile," added another person and said: "Baby, I really feel sorry for you … you are absolutely miserable in your life."

However, one user loved NeNe's reaction and commented: "NeNe you are mean but I love it!" Another user wrote: "I'm screaming for Nene's comment!" Others, jokingly, called the 51-year-old television star "Petty Leakes."

Meanwhile, some others have criticized Marc. "Why is their disrespect so funny to you? Do you not like BC @thekenyamoore? It is quite immature to enjoy a man who does not respect any woman … it seems being a narcissist, "said one person.

NeNe and Kenya had faced each other in the current season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The two even got physical on an episode of the show in January and Kenya accused NeNe of almost spitting it out during another altercation.

NeNe, however, denied spitting in Kenya, unlike what he said before during interviews. "Did I ever spit in Kenya? No! Why she went and told those lies, it is again, being malicious. And putting her hand on my face is simply a no," he said in a YouTube video. "She shouldn't do it and everything should be fair to each of us."