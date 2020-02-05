Neither Salman Khan nor Varun Dhawan will star in Judwaa 3

After the great success of Judwaa, starring Salman Khan and its sequel Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is working on the third installment of the popular franchise. The question is who will play the hero in him.

While Karisma Kapoor and Rambha starred Judwaa (1997) with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernández and Tapsee Pannu played the protagonists of Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2 (2017). Both Judwaa and Judwaa 2 were directed by David Dhawan.

Well, according to the latest report published in an important newspaper, Sajid Nadiadwala, which so far has produced Judwaa and Judwaa 2, is busy working on another script for the third part. When asked about who will play the protagonist in the third installment, Sajid said: "Nor will he ever be a new actor."

So, we assume, the search is underway to choose a suitable actor, who would do justice to the third installment of this famous franchise, Judwaa.