NBA trade rumors: Which players, teams traded Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets?

%MINIFYHTML8526205143c2dbcd77c1c4023b38371d11% %MINIFYHTML8526205143c2dbcd77c1c4023b38371d12%

A four-team exchange Tuesday night shook the NBA playoff race and sent 12 absurd players to new destinations.

%MINIFYHTML8526205143c2dbcd77c1c4023b38371d13% %MINIFYHTML8526205143c2dbcd77c1c4023b38371d14%

The Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets joined in the mega deal, which sent the Clint Capela of the Rockets to the Hawks and striker Robert Covington of the Timberwolves to the Rockets.

%MINIFYHTML8526205143c2dbcd77c1c4023b38371d15% %MINIFYHTML8526205143c2dbcd77c1c4023b38371d16%

COMMERCIAL DEADLINE: the latest rumors and what to know by 2020

Atlanta had wished that a large man would mate with John Collins on the front track, and after considering that Andre Drummond's selling price was too high, he moved to Capela. Meanwhile, Houston intended to add a wing shooter to complement James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Here is a look at the mobile parts involved in the trade, according to multiple reports:

What did the rockets acquire?

F Robert Covington

F Jordan Bell

What did the Hawks acquire?

What did the Timberwolves acquire?

F Jarred Vanderbilt

F Juancho Hernangomez

F Evan Turner

G Malik Beasley

Nets 2020 first round draft pick

What did the Nuggets acquire?