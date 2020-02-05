NBA trade rumors: Latest news, rumors, offers informed as the 2020 deadline approaches

There are less than 48 hours left before the NBA exchange deadline, there will be rumors throughout the league, but how many agreements will actually be completed?

%MINIFYHTML011730f017940961cf8460fb10e5af7311% %MINIFYHTML011730f017940961cf8460fb10e5af7312%

Unlike last season, a level star Anthony Davis is not available to discuss business conversations. This Thursday at 3 p.m. The ET deadline is more likely to bring movements that involve role players rather than the box office successes that basketball fans have become accustomed to seeing.

COMMERCIAL RUMORS: Which players could the Lakers point to?

However, we should not completely rule out the possibility of more "Woj Pumps,quot;. Only one call from a general manager is needed to start the commercial train.

Sporting News will help you track all the commercial chaos below. Here are the latest offers and speculations reported before Thursday's deadline.

Latest commercial rumors and news from the NBA

(All Eastern Times)

8:40 a.m. It seems that Jrue Holiday suitors are not prepared to pay the exorbitant price required to remove it from the pelicans.

New Orleans continues to be happy that Jrue Holiday remains on the list until Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN league sources. The type of overwhelming offer that would be needed to meddle Holiday has not appeared on the market. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

7:30 am. Good Morning. You missed an exchange of 12 players and four teams on Tuesday night. Here we go!