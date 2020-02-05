National Signature Day: final rankings reveal precious few contenders for college football champions

%MINIFYHTML97f44af0a419097fe4b999c65b186b8f11% %MINIFYHTML97f44af0a419097fe4b999c65b186b8f12%

The National Signature Day affirmed what remains the overwhelming theme of the era of the University Soccer Playoffs. Only a few select schools can really say they can win a national championship.

Those schools, there are five, are, as expected, at the top of the 247Sports team classification for the 2020 recruitment class. And they will dominate the sport again in 2020 and beyond.

You don't have to wait until next January to complain. Just look at what Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State are doing on the recruiting path: those five schools combined to get 19 five-star recruits and 72 four-star recruits (14.4 per school) in this class year.

The schools that make up the rest of the top 25 totaled 10 five-star recruits (Oregon earned three) and 205 four-star recruits, an average of 10.3 per school.

Those five powers have the biggest difference, and that accumulation of talent, even if it's a five-star recruit and three four-star recruits per cycle, continues to create a gap in the competition shown on autumn Saturdays. Yes, rankings matter. Until there is a considerable change in recruitment between those who have and those who do not, do not expect anything to change in the era of the PPC, even if it expands to eight teams. Consider the following trends:

– Alabama has eight No. 1 classes since 2011, and the classes remain strong under Nick Saban. Even if the Tide did not end with the upper class in 2020, they continue the greatest continuous recruiting career of all time. Five-star quarterback Bryce Young, the number 2 player overall in the class of 2020, should stay that way.

– Georgia has put together four consecutive recruiting classes in the top five under Kirby Smart, including class No. 1 in 2018 and, now, 2020. Florida finished No. 8 this year, its highest mark in that four-year period.

– LSU is back in the top five for the first time since 2017 after winning the PPC championship with Ed Orgeron. The Tigers have gathered the first five consecutive classes, which was the standard under Les Miles and Saban before that.

– Clemson attracted most five-star (five) recruits this cycle, including quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Dabo Swinney is recruiting at the highest level, and no one else in the ACC has a top 10 class.

– Ohio State did not fall from Urban Meyer's recruitment level with Ryan Day. The Buckeyes got three five-star recruits, while Penn State and Michigan failed to get a single five-star player in this cycle.

The rich became richer, and it's easy to see why. Those five schools can offer the best chance of a national championship, complemented by the best three-year development plan for the NFL. The five were among the top 10 best-producing schools when it came to NFL Draft selections in the 2010s. It is a safe bet that will begin this decade with the top five.

They do better than everyone else, and they are moving away from everyone else trying to break through. Is anyone close, even close?

– Oregon could be the best long-term bet, considering how well Mario Cristobal has done it in the Pac-12 (and how well he has recruited California).

– Oklahoma and Texas have put together three consecutive classes in the top 10 in the Big 12, but they must be in the top five most frequently. The Big 12 remains the only Power 5 conference that hasn't won a Playoff game.

– Notre Dame has not had a class in the top five since 2013.

– Penn State and Michigan are the next best bets in the Big Ten, but both out of the top 10 this year.

– Texas A,amp;M, Auburn and Florida have the sixth, seventh and eighth 2020 recruitment classes, and are still trying to catch up on the SEC. Those are ranked fourth, fifth and sixth in the SEC, respectively.

Those nine schools have combined for a Playoff victory since 2014. It is not a national championship: a single Playoff victory, which occurred when Oregon beat Florida 59-20 in the first Playoff game. The Ducks were defeated by Ohio State 42-20 in the first Playoff championship game. The Buckeyes had better players and better recruiting classes.

Those five schools have also represented 11 of the 12 appearances in the Playoff championships.

Is that bad for college football? That depends on who you ask. The championship games are heavyweight fights, full of NFL talent. But they have also become regionalized and repetitive in the last five years. An eight-team Playoff field would help refresh the field, but it would not eliminate the lack of parity. You still have to beat those five schools.

Fans waiting for something in the field of the NFL playoffs would be very disappointed. Disorders like Tennessee-Baltimore in the AFC divisional playoffs occur at the NFL level. At the university level, Tennessee has not defeated Alabama since 2006.

The NFL does not suffer the same talent gap as college football. The Chiefs and the 49ers don't get the first two selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. It's not a fitting comparison, because college football depends on recruitment more than anything else.

Five schools have mastered that in the era of the PPC. They continue to store the best players in the nation in programs that are ready for the national title races. University football is cyclical, of course, but look how long Saban has kept the wheels spinning in Tuscaloosa. Swinney, Day, Smart and Orgeron are also rolling.

If you want to break the wheel, then you have to find a way to consistently break those teams in recruitment. Until that happens, expect more of the same in January.