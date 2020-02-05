Nancy Pelosi tears the speech on the state of the union of Donald Trump in viral video

After Donald Trump rejected his handshake, Nancy Pelosi took revenge by breaking his speech about the State of the Union! The President of the House of Representatives showed once again how wild the Trump Union State Speech may be following by simply breaking her copy while behind her, letting the cameras see her clearly.

Let the memes begin! Nancy Pelosi got her sweet revenge after, at the beginning of the night, Trump refused to shake his hand.

In response to that, she decided to tear her speech from the State of the Union for the enjoyment or anger of the Internet.

His gesture followed no less than an hour and a half when the current president refused to give credit to the Democrats for the legislatures that were passed throughout the past year.

Not only that, but, as mentioned before, the night at the Capitol also began by refusing to shake Pelosi's hand and that moment made it clear that it was going to be a very tense meeting.

Now, the video of her getting up from her seat while Trump appreciates the joint sessions of Congress, and ripping out his copy of his speech with a poker face has gone viral and will surely give birth to countless memes.

Pelosi breaks the papers in half in a rapid motion and simply leaves them on his desk just as the camera moves away.

Privileged information clarified things through CNN, saying that it should not be a statement and did not plan ahead.

I was really so angry at the time and that was the only way I could think about how to show her disdain.

When Pelosi left the Chamber, he told reporters when asked what he thought of the speech: ‘I broke it. Because it was polite to do considering the alternative. It was a very dirty speech. "



