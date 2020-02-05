Nancy Pelosi breaks Donald Trump's State of the Union speech in a viral video because the former reality star refused to shake hands

Donald Trump, the former reality show icon, turned the State of the Union into a massive reality show, and House of Representatives president Nancy Pelosi found a way to steal the show from the entertainment star.

Pelosi went viral by breaking Trump's speech and walking away. The dramatic moment took place after Trump rejected it by refusing to shake hands at the beginning of the political event.

The veteran politician decided to retaliate by dramatically tearing a copy of the speech and then throwing the pages behind Trump's back, who was hugging his standing ovation.

California policy was asked about the measure, and she said this: "It was the most polite thing to do, considering the alternatives."

During the speech, Trump said this: “Three years ago, we launched the great American return. Tonight, I'm in front of you to share the incredible results. Jobs are booming, incomes are on the rise, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is increasing, and our country is thriving and highly respected again! The enemies of the United States are fleeing, the fortunes of the United States are on the rise and the future of the United States is shining.

The years of economic decline have ended. The days when our country was used, exploited and even despised by other nations have been left behind. The unfulfilled promises, the jobless recoveries, the tired places and the constant excuses for the exhaustion of the wealth, power and prestige of the United States are gone. "

He added: “In just three short years, we have destroyed the mentality of the American decline and rejected the reduction of the fate of the United States. We are moving at an unimaginable pace a short time ago and we will never return! "

He continued saying: “I am delighted to inform you tonight that our economy is the best there has been. Our army is completely rebuilt, with unparalleled power anywhere in the world, and it's not even close. Our borders are safe. Our families are blooming. Our values ​​are renewed. Our pride is restored. And for all these reasons, I say to the people of our great country, and to the members of Congress before me: The State of our Union is stronger than ever!

He also criticized former President Barack Obama with: “Under the last administration, more than 10 million people were added to food stamp rolls. Under my administration, 7 million Americans have left food stamps, and 10 million people have been removed from social assistance. In 8 years under the last administration, more than 300,000 people of working age left the workforce. In just three years of my administration, 3.5 million people of working age have joined the workforce. ”

One person had this reaction: "And it's the only thing that people will remember all night, that's the best part."

This voter wrote: “And all of you are going to criticize him after shaking hands? She did what had to be done! 😂 "

Ad

Some in the media are criticizing Pelosi for getting into the mud with Trump.



Post views:

0 0