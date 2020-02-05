Motherwell 0 – 4 Celtic

%MINIFYHTML0a716a542c7f43d558afe4a1a1ac598811% %MINIFYHTML0a716a542c7f43d558afe4a1a1ac598812%

Match report while Celtic maintains a seven-point lead over the Rangers in the Scottish Premier League table





%MINIFYHTML0a716a542c7f43d558afe4a1a1ac598813% %MINIFYHTML0a716a542c7f43d558afe4a1a1ac598814%











5:14



Highlights of the Scottish Premier League when Celtic League leaders traveled to Motherwell

Highlights of the Scottish Premier League when Celtic League leaders traveled to Motherwell

%MINIFYHTML0a716a542c7f43d558afe4a1a1ac598815% %MINIFYHTML0a716a542c7f43d558afe4a1a1ac598816%

Celtic's 4-0 complete victory over Motherwell kept the champions on a steady course for their ninth consecutive Premier League title.

Fit forward Odsonne Edouard scored after nine minutes of the first half in which the local battle team had lost several opportunities.

However, too much was done when Leigh Griffiths got into number two in the 51st minute before Callum McGregor added a third with a thunderous volley.

Edouard then made a wonderful free kick, his second goal in two games, for his 24th goal of the season, as Celtic secured a sixth straight victory since losing to chasing the Rangers late last year.

The Hoops remain seven points ahead of the Rangers at the top of the table, although Steven Gerrard's team has a game in hand, but in any case it is Neil Lennon's team who is building a steam head towards the meeting.

Odsonne Edouard celebrates 1-0 against Motherwell

The visitors, with Croatian Jozo Simunovic back in defense, began with a purpose and with the confidence of having Edouard and Griffiths in attack.

However, Motherwell was equally entrepreneurial. Extreme debutant Rolando Aarons, signed on loan from Newcastle, was shot with a left from 25 yards easily saved by goalkeeper Fraser Forster before attacker Well Jermaine Hylton fired an unconvincing shot.

Moments later, the home team felt the full strength of Celtic's 22-year-old French striker when he combined with midfielder McGregor in a quick attack.

Leigh Griffiths scored the second for Celtic after the break

When Edouard managed to break the ball after his first goal attempt was blocked, he slipped it calmly under Steelmen goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

The side of Lanarkshire rolled up his sleeves and got stuck again. Midfielder Allan Campbell missed the target with a shot after the Celtic defense opened once more before Griffiths picked up an Olivier Ntcham cut on the bar from eight yards.

In the 28th minute, Aarons hit the outside of the post but was penalized by one foot on Celtic defender Greg Taylor, before Forster saved a long journey from Hylton.

Aarons had a great opportunity just before the break after Simunovic had lost the ball, but his 12-yard corner drive was saved by Forster for a corner that was nowhere.

Six minutes after the break, Celtic doubled his lead when McGregor finished a penetrating career in Motherwell's penalty area by cutting the ball so that Griffiths, unmarked, knocked him out of Gillespie without too much fuss for his fourth goal in six games.

He moved on, but the conviction seemed to slowly disappear.

Callum McGregor was also on the results sheet at Fir Park

Just after the hour mark, Griffiths saw his header from a rebound of Edouard bouncing off the bar before Ntcham somehow lifted the ball from a short distance after being armed by his French partner.

Ryan Christie replaced Griffiths with 20 minutes remaining before McGregor received a pass from James Forrest and flew over Gillespie from the edge of the area.

In the 80th minute, Edouard finished another good performance with a quarter of a 25-yard free kick, after Christie was shot down by Well defender Declan Gallagher.