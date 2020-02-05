MoneyBagg Me and 600Breezy Pick Sides in Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj Twitter War

Instagram

MoneyBagg is less than impressed with Meek Mill, while Breezy surprises the Internet when he says he knows someone who can make Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, disappear.

The enmity between meek mill Y Nicki Minaj he got better as fellow rappers MoneyBagg Yo Y 600Breezy He chose sides. MoneyBagg hit Meek in a cryptic message, while Breezy made it clear that he favored Meek and offered a shocking solution to Meek's beef with his ex-girlfriend Nicki.

MoneyBagg was not impressed with Meek's response after the Philadelphia rapper liked a meme from Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty. Not to mention any name, he wrote in his Instagram story: "If you like or double-click on some f * ks ** t someone posted something like a *** … don't act like you're great with the n *** that is just when you see it … ion get ppl ".

Meanwhile, Breezy yelled directly at Meek when he said he knew someone who could help get rid of Kenneth for a small fee. "Aye Meek for a small fee, I know a little, since that will make her a widow [she cries] I'm just a messenger," she wrote on Twitter.

Breezy took a lot of heat when people thought it went too far. He quickly deleted the message and then backed away. He said his account was hacked, "My twitter was hacked before, my tag just retrieved my password. Now, this Breezo talking I am with all f ** k s ** t".

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj hit their heads once again after they surprised Meek by liking a retouched photo of her husband Kenneth. In response, she called her ex-boyfriend clown and hid her sense of fashion. She also accused him of domestic violence while he dragged her for paying for her brother's "rapist" lawyer.

Nicki responded by suggesting that his brother was innocent and the accusation of rape was a ploy by his then wife to blackmail her.

Meek also denied any accusations made against him, "I don't hit women and I won't let my interviews be filled with questions about her or any situation that has to do with her when I go out to press for my new album! Devil ".

None commented on the comment of MoneyBagg Me or that of 600Breezy.