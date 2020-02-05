Models demand Victoria's secret direction "Misogyny and abuse,quot; Claims

Victoria's secretHe faces a violent reaction once again.

The brand used to be synonymous with flirty lingerie, exaggerated angel wings and beautiful fallen models. But that is no longer the case.

Weekend, The New York Times published a detailed report that painted a completely different picture of the basic element of the mall. The publication alleges that the brand has a dark history of "misogyny, harassment and harassment, according to interviews with more than 30 current and former executives, employees, contractors and models, as well as court documents and other documents."

The publication reported that Ed RazekWho is one of the main executives of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria & # 39; s Secret, has had multiple complaints about his inappropriate behavior. "He tried to kiss the models. He asked them to sit on his lap. He touched his crotch before the Victoria & # 39; s Secret 2018 fashion show," he said. NYT shared.

Now, The Model Alliance is using its platform to demand Victoria & # 39; s Secret to change its forms.