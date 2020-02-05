Mendeeces Harris says for the first time since leaving prison: "Family is everything,quot;

# Roommates, it's been about a week since former "Love & Hip Hop,quot; star Mendeecees Harris was released from prison after her 4th birthday. Naturally, he has been in a festive mood and recently decided to express himself through social networks for the first time since he left.

Yandy Smith is not the only one who lets her know how happy and grateful she is to have her husband Mendeecees Harris at home from prison, since Mendeecees also expresses her gratitude. In a recent post on his Instagram account, he posted a candid message about his family and his followers.

The Mendeecese wrote this under a picture of themselves with Yandy and her children:

“Having a place to go is a home. Having someone to love is a family. Having both is a BLESSING. Family is everything. Thank you for all the welcome … they are really appreciated and do not go unnoticed! ".

In December 2015, Mendeecees was sentenced to eight years in a federal prison on drug trafficking charges. He later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess heroin and cocaine in New York. He officially began serving his 4-year sentence in January 2016.

As we reported exclusively, Mendeecees was released late last month with Yandy to greet him when he finally got out of prison forever. Although it has not been confirmed, it is most likely that his return home is documented in "Love & Hip Hop."

