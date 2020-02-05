Mel B's ex-husband presents full custody of her daughter

%MINIFYHTML3d0f28c5a0bde4afe859364c743c098811% %MINIFYHTML3d0f28c5a0bde4afe859364c743c098812%

Stephen Belafonte seeks full custody of his eight-year-old daughter Madison, after accusing the Spice Girls star of subjecting the girl to verbal and psychological abuse.

Mel Bthe ex-husband Stephen Belafonte She is intensifying her nasty custody battle by seeking full legal and physical custody of her eight-year-old daughter.

Belafonte, who divorced the Spice Girls Star in 2017, says she has become the only caregiver of young Madison, taking care of her for much of 2018 and 2019, because the singer has spent most of her time in her native United Kingdom.

The former couple had previously agreed to share custody of the girl in a 2018 agreement, but in December 2019, Belafonte successfully opposed plans for her ex, full name Melanie Brown, take Madison to London to spend the holidays, amid fears for her well-being.

He alleged that the mother had left the girl "traumatized" the last time they were in London, a claim that earned her request to support her daughter in Los Angeles, where the family had been established before their separation.

Now, in addition to full custody, Belafonte is asking that he be allowed to make all parents' decisions on issues such as school and medical care, and that Mel B can only visit Madison in Los Angeles, while under supervision at all time

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Belafonte accuses the pop star of subjecting Madison to verbal and psychological abuse, pressing her to abandon her father by having him "sit in a dark room and interrogate her repeatedly."

According to the producer, the interrogation caused the young woman to start fearing her mother, "(Madison) also told me that she was afraid that her mother would hurt her," he says in the legal presentation.

Mel B, who also has two older daughters from previous relationships, has not yet responded to custody requests.