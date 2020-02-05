Meet the impressive finalists of LIVA Miss Diva 2020

%MINIFYHTML68d59a35293d45c95cc4abdf5cb58bbf11% %MINIFYHTML68d59a35293d45c95cc4abdf5cb58bbf12%

The eighth season of Miss Diva completed the first stage of her search for that versatile, dynamic, comfortable, safe, spontaneous and safe face of the country. By collaborating on this incredible journey of bringing beauty and talent from India to the global beauty platform, Lara Dutta, who is the mentor and face, will assume the mantle of finding that girl who will revolutionize the definition of Bold, Beautiful, Confident , Dynamic and Compassionate.

Mentor Lara Dutta said: “As we approach the final stage of the contest, emotion and emotion have doubled. It has been a tremendously stimulating journey so far to guide the girls and I hope to guide them more in the search of their dreams. "

Partnering with a beauty contest for the first time as the main sponsor is LIVA, the fashion ingredient brand. LIVA has redefined fashion with its fluid fabrics to create garments synonymous with comfort and freedom. LIVA's brand spirit, #LiveYourFlow, encourages women to be spontaneous, safe, obstacle-free and free while living in the moment.

The Divas look impressive in the totally black collection of Gavin Miguel, made fluid with LIVA fabric, specially cured taking into account the central ideology of the brands to believe, dream and live their flow.

Introducing the 20 best finalists of LIVA MISS DIVA 2020.