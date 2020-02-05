Meek Mill's girlfriend, Milan Harris, is pregnant in the middle of a Nicki Minaj fight

Congratulations are in order!

meek mill and his girlfriend Milan Harris They are waiting for a baby.

While Harris has proudly shown his growing baby growth on social media since he apparently announced his pregnancy in December 2019, Meek recently confirmed that he is the father.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old rapper turned to Twitter to reveal the special news. However, the announcement did not occur under the happiest circumstances. When Meek shared the baby's news, he was in the middle of a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj.

"My girl is pregnant with me, watching me tweet about my ex is very clown,quot; wrote in one of his final tweets to the Queen rapper "Ima get out."

Moments after posting his message, Meek deleted the Tweet.

In December, Harris shared the exciting news that he was going to be a mom. He uploaded a sweet Instagram video of his fashion show, and at the end of the runway when he rubbed his baby's bump, it was a Beyoncé in the 2011 Video Music Awards movement.