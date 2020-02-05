Matt Barnes abandoned by his girlfriend Anansa Sims

Instagram

Before the break-up rumors hit the web, the former basketball star proudly remembers his fight with his basketball partner Derek Fisher for the then wife Gloria Govan.

Up News Info –

Matt Barnes supposedly broke up with his girlfriend / baby mom Anansa Sims. She deleted all of her photos from her Instagram and declared herself a "single" woman in her biography.

Anansa also wrote this cryptic message in her story: "Thank you for reminding me how butterflies feel."

%MINIFYHTMLd2374c3693acf66bc9244e979624efe711% %MINIFYHTMLd2374c3693acf66bc9244e979624efe712%

Matt has not made any comments, but the retired NBA player still has his photos on his page.

Matt Barnes was made public with Anansa Sims, a daughter of the actress Beverly johnson, in 2018. The couple welcomed a baby named Ashton Barnes in December of the same year.

<br />

Rumors of the breakup came only a few days after Matt admitted that he is proud to be known as someone who drove miles to fight another NBA star Derek Fisher finished Gloria Govan with whom he was married from 2012 to 2014.

"This internet is crazy! However, I definitely needed this laugh … I will wear this crown with pride [great face emoji]," he wrote while posting an online commentator who jokingly called him the "toughest of the skin. in black history. "

<br />

In 2016 Kanye west Matt thanked him in his song "30 Hours." He rapped: "I'm about to drive 90 miles like Matt Barnes just to scream." The former basketball player, however, clarified: "I really only drove 15 minutes, but 95 miles sounds much better than Kanye."