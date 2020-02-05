Married women on the island of Jersey gain control of their taxes

LONDON – The lawmakers on the island of Jersey approved eliminating a law from decades ago that prevented married women from speaking with tax authorities without their husband's permission or filing taxes under their own names, a mechanism described by a local senator as " archaic. "

Jersey, a small island in the English Channel a few miles from the French coast, is a dependency of the British crown, but is generally independent of Great Britain, with its own assemblies, tax system and directly elected courts.

%MINIFYHTMLb2a69cf9f63cd6287cded969226b9bff13% %MINIFYHTMLb2a69cf9f63cd6287cded969226b9bff14%

That distinction has made Jersey a popular tax haven, but its financial laws have not always lived up to the times: according to its current tax law, introduced in 1928, only the husband in a heterosexual marriage can pay taxes, and the Your wife's earnings are considered part of your income. She has needed her permission to be treated separately or even to discuss her financial matters with the tax office.

%MINIFYHTMLb2a69cf9f63cd6287cded969226b9bff15% %MINIFYHTMLb2a69cf9f63cd6287cded969226b9bff16%

Things became a bit more modern in 2013, when a chart appeared on income tax forms that husbands could mark instead of giving written permission.