Lookalike Kids and her husband of Jessica Simpson celebrate their new memory

On Tuesday, Jessica SimpsonThe signing of books in New York City proved to be a family affair. Accompanied by her husband Eric Johnson and his three children Maxwell Drew7 Ace knute, 6 and Birdie mae, 10 months, the Open book The author signed copies of her emotionally raw memories and looked effortlessly elegant in her structured black jumpsuit.
Excited to have her family by her side, Jessica posed for photos with her offspring inside Barnes & Noble in Union Square. Channeling his mother's love for the coats that make statements, Maxwell looked like Jessica's mini self with her oversized print coat, which she combined with a leopard print top. Also wearing the fierce print was the baby Birdie, who wore a leopard dress. Looking great like his father, Ace wore a bomber jacket and combined his shoes with his brown warm clothes.
He even invited his older children to sign a mini book. For Maxwell, the "With You,quot; singer wrote: "Maxwell, you are my best friend! Me (heart)." And for Ace, she wrote: "Ace, you make my life the best of all! I (heart) you."
Motherhood is a common theme in Jessica's memoirs and one issue that has been opened is how her children played a role in helping her be sober. After detailing how she spent her Halloween in 2017, the "Public Affair,quot; singer reveals that she was drunk all day and that she took her first drink at 7:30 a.m.
That morning, Jessica and Eric were heading to a school assembly for Maxwell. She writes: "It was 7:30 in the morning and I had already had a drink." Later in the day, the couple organized a Halloween party, where they almost broke the Internet with their now iconic Willie nelson disguise, and admits that she "left,quot; while her team prepared her. Realizing that he was not in a position to help, he retired when Eric had the children dressed for the holidays.
"I was terrified of letting them see me that way," Jessica continues. "I'm ashamed to say that I don't know who put them in their costumes that night." Still feeling ashamed, she says she took a sleeping pill Ambien that night and "slept, afraid to see them, fearing she would have failed them. Add:" I hid until they left, then I drank. "
Upon crediting that day by encouraging her to become sober, she revealed that Eric "stopped drinking the second time I did it." She writes: "He said: & # 39; I will do it with you, honey & # 39 ;. It was nothing important and has not returned nor looked back."
Reflecting on her decision and how far she has come, Jessica says she focused on living in the present and prioritizing her sobriety. "I had room for so many wonderful moments that I would have missed: being sober for the first time in my studio and seeing Maxwell grab a guitar," he says. "Ace in pajamas put on, proudly adding a sticker to her bedtime letter."
She continues: "There is simply no better gift. There is no better gift I can give to my children, there is no better gift I can give to my husband. More importantly, there is no better gift I can give myself."
