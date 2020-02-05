Listen: Manny MUA about creating your own future and more exclusive

Here is the tea we are having this week in Just The Sip The Podcast:

Justin Sylvester sat down with makeup artist and YouTube star Manny Gutierrez, known by his subscribers as Manny MUA. Manny talked about growing up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shared his story. He discussed perfecting his makeup skills at Sephora and then making his YouTube channel while working for MAC Cosmetics. Manny talked to Justin about the lessons he learned from Dramageddon and how he grew up thanks to the YouTube dispute. He revealed some products of his new makeup brand Lunar Beauty and Justin got a little glamorous! Listens