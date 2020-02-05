Leah Williamson: WSL standards have improved this season | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7de7f029a4ac37549c9fc92febcaf3cf11% %MINIFYHTML7de7f029a4ac37549c9fc92febcaf3cf12%









Leah Williamson believes that the quality of the WSL has improved this season, but insists that Arsenal women will only be to blame if they don't claim the title.

Leah Williamson believes that the quality of the WSL has improved this season, but insists that Arsenal women will only be to blame if they don't claim the title.

Leah Williamson believes that the quality of the WSL has increased this season, but insists that Arsenal women will only be to blame if they don't claim the title.

The reigning champions receive North London's rivals, Tottenham, in Borehamwood on Sunday after two consecutive defeats against Chelsea and Manchester City title rivals.

It means that the Gunners currently sit third in the table, three points behind Manchester City and two behind Chelsea, and the latter has a game in his hand.

Beth Mead enjoys the growing rivalry between Arsenal Women and her counterparts in North London, Tottenham

Although the Arsenal midfielder is enjoying the occasion of the derby, winning again is the top priority this weekend.

"All games are an obligation for us now, we cannot afford to waste time and play a derby brings additional pressure," Leah Williamson said exclusively. Sky sports news.

"A loss of any of the teams will change all the dynamics, so tight it is at the top and we have to win every game now in case they slip."

"It is a pity that we feel this way because I think we have taken our performances to a higher level than last year, so it is disappointing when the results do not match."

"The league standard has certainly increased: Chelsea is absolutely flying."

"It's great for us and the league to have the competition, but in our day we should win those games (against Chelsea and Manchester City)."

& # 39; More high quality trainers are needed to continue the development & # 39;

Izzy Christiansen of Everton is urging more people to get involved in the training aspect of the WSL game, amid possible shortage at the grassroots level

In another WSL derby this weekend, Everton will receive Merseyside's rival, Liverpool, at Goodison Park, and around 20,000 people are expected to attend.

While it is another historic moment to show the growth of the female game, Izzy Christiansen of Everton is urging more people to get involved in the training aspect of the game, amid possible shortages at the grassroots level.

It comes after the FA launched a new application earlier this week called & # 39; Playmaker & # 39; to recruit volunteers and offer training courses

On the initiative, Christiansen said: "It is really important for the growth of the game that we have as many high-quality trainers as possible for our women over sixteen to enter because it is a crucial age in terms of physical, mental development. All aspects of the game.

"It's comprehensive and any initiative formed to improve the coaches in the game is really important."