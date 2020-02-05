Kylie Jenner is beautiful while covering Harper's American bazaar for her March edition in Valentino – Poses with Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner looked beautiful while covering Harper’s Bazaar US for its March 2020 edition. The shooting photos, captured by the Morelli Brothers, are coming to the Internet and becoming viral. Kylie wore styles from many of the best designers, including Valentino, Tom Ford, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Giambattista Valli Paris and Dolce & Gabbana. In the cover photo session, Kylie wore Maison Valentino with Tiffany & Co. earrings on the cover. The pink jumpsuit featured a tulle cape with embroidered pink feathers that she wore with the pale pink jumpsuit. The outfit is from the Valentino Haute Couture Beijing Spring / Sumer 2020 collection.

In a photo, Kylie Jenner channels Marie Antoinette and sits in a white Carolina Herrera dress and is adorned with Beladora jewelry. Little Stormi Webster, who just turned two on February 1, 2020, wears a lovely Susanne Lively Designs outfit.

You can see the March cover number of Harper’s Bazaar with Kylie Jenner below.

In addition to Valentino's suit and Carolina Hererra's dress, Kylie wore a series of other extravagant sets for the photo shoot. Following the theme of the French Revolution, Kylie also wore a light blue and white floral dress by Dolce and Gabanna with Beladora and Bulgari jewels.

Another look inspired by the French Revolution saw Kylie Jenner wearing a pink dress from the Spring 2020 collection of Oscar de la Renta. He paired the dress with silver shoes and suspenders by Roger Vivier.

In addition, he wore a black Tom Ford swimsuit with asymmetric panels trimmed with a pair of black satin sandals. The swimsuit is from the Tom Ford Spring / Summer 2020 collection and has not yet been released.

In addition to her fabulous styles, Kylie also spoke in the post about being a single mother. Kylie said the following when asked if she was worried about raising Stormi in the spotlight.

“I think about it a lot because the world is so crazy now. Exposing it to all the negativity that comes with the Internet, I also think about that. I am doing my best, although it is still small, to remind you how blessed we are and that this is not normal, the way we live. "

Kylie was also surprised with a beautiful Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 17 tangerine dress. You can watch a video with more of Kylie Jenner's looks from the March 2020 edition of Harper’s Bazaar below.

What do you think about the cover of the number of Kylie Jenner Harper’s Bazaar March?

Which of Kylie's looks is your favorite?



