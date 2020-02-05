Kobe Bryant's widow remembers the features she loved most about him in Sweet Tribute

Instagram

After publishing the smiling photo of the late NBA star, Vanessa Bryant publishes a video tribute compiled by Extra that shows her husband naming her as her best friend.

Kobe BryantThe bereaved widow has continued to mourn the tragic death of the basketball icon by sharing a sweet tribute to her "best friend" on social media.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26 and Wednesday, February 5, Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, remembered his man posting a sweet comment. of the retired athlete smiling at the camera on Instagram.

"#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy I miss you very much," Vanessa wrote next to the image, before listing some of the things he loved most about the athlete: "#handsome #sweet #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband".

Then he remembered one of his daily interactions and added: "I miss you saying:" Bonjourno (sic) princely / queen (good morning princess / queen). "

Vanessa also reissued a video tribute compiled by the producers on the American news program Extra, in which he appeared to Kobe recounting his first work, his hobbies and childhood fears, while naming his wife as his best friend.

She captioned the images with a simple red heart emoji.

Vanessa and Kobe, who married in 2001, were also parents of three other daughters, aged between 17 and seven months.