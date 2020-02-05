KJ Apa of Riverdale is dating Clara Berry – Sources say they are in love

Source Claim Riverdale ’s KJ Apa and Clara Berry are in love, a new Page Six report revealed. The 22-year-old star recently published a photograph of himself kissing a woman whose face was covered with a cap. Reportedly, it is believed to be the French model, Berry.

Apa wrote in the legend of the photo, "coup de foudre,quot;, which translates as "love to first love,quot;. Reportedly, it was rumored that Apa and Berry had a relationship in December when fans noticed they liked and commented on each other's social media posts.

During a conversation with Wired, the actor admitted that he was in love, but never revealed the woman's identity. Previously, fans and the media thought he was in a relationship with Britt Robertson.

While KJ seems to be in a good mood lately, he has certainly struggled with difficult times. Fans of Riverdale I know that KJ co-starred with the late Luke Perry.

Last year, Rachelle Lewis reported on the life lessons that KJ learned by working with Perry on the Netflix series. The actor was at the premiere of his new movie, The last summer, which recently began broadcasting on the platform mentioned above.

Us Weekly reporters asked the actor about the actor's surprising death, and KJ said Perry had the strange ability to make everyone on the set feel "very welcome." The 21 year old Riverdale The actor shared that he always respected that of Mr. Perry.

In 2019, Apa shared that it took him a long time to finally speak frankly about Perry's death, especially in the face of the flood of social media commentators who asked him about his death.

In other words, Apa needed time to collect her feelings and decide on the proper way to pay tribute to Beverly Hills 90210 alum.

During his conversation with Us Weekly, Apa shared that Perry always managed to remember everyone's names from the day they met. The actor even kept in touch with some of his high school friends from decades ago. Apa added that Perry was definitely one of his role models.

Fortunately, KJ was able to learn a lot from his time working with Perry, despite having worked together for only a couple of years.



