KJ Apa Kissing Mystery Woman & Fans go crazy for the wild photo – Up News Info

Wondering who is KJ Apa Girlfriend now?

KJ Apa has a new love in his life.

The Riverdale star confirmed on Instagram that he is seeing a person .

On Monday, Apa, 22, shared an image of himself as well as a mystery woman using a hat that covers her face, offering him a kiss as he remains on a chair in a park.

Regarding whom the special lady is? That remains an enigma, in the meantime, yet Apa is relatively major concerning her.

He captioned the smooching snap “love at first sight” in French “coup de foudre,”.