Kirk Douglas died at 103

UPPA / ZumaPress.com
Hollywood would not be what it is today if people like it Kirk Douglas He had not passed through the city and made it his own.
The actor, author and philanthropist, and one of the few surviving super stars of the golden age of Hollywood, has died. He was 103 years old. In a statement to Persons, your son, Michael DouglasHe shared, "It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103."
He continued: "For the world, he was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films who lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard for all of us to aspire to."
While well known as the classic movie star as Spartacus, Ace in the hole, 20,000 leagues under the sea and many more, actor Michael Douglas's father also helped usher in the Hollywood blacklist at a time when writers, filmmakers and actors were losing jobs at the hands of a federal witch hunt for Americans with communist ties or sympathies. .
Douglas was not affected by the toxic atmosphere at that time: he admitted that he signed an oath of allegiance to secure his role in the 1956s. Greed for life"But a few years later he stood up." As a producer of SpartacusDouglas had a screenwriter Dalton Trumbo—A member of the Hollywood Ten who refused to name names for the House's Committee on Anti-American Activities — is due to his real name in the 1960 epic credits.
"Senator (Joseph) McCarthy He was a horrible man who was finding communists throughout the country. "He blacklisted writers who would not obey his edict," Douglas recalled later. "The heads of the studios were hypocrites who agreed. My company produced Spartacus, written by Dalton Trumbo, a writer on the blacklist, under the name of Sam Jackson. Too many people used fake names back then. I was embarrassed. Young enough to be impulsive, so, although I was warned against that, I used his real name on the screen. "
Spartacus It was a blockbuster and won four Oscars, as well as the Golden Globe for Best Film, Drama.
Nominated three times for the Academy Awards, for his role as a troubled boxer struggling to reach the top in 1949 Champion, for playing a filmmaker who will do whatever it takes to make his film in 1952 The bad and the beautiful, and for his role as Vincent Van Gogh in Greed for life—Douglas finally received an honorary Oscar in 1996 for serving as a creative and moral force in the Hollywood community for half a century.
Douglas's first marriage to the actress. Diana Douglas, with whom he had two children (Michael and Joel Douglas), He ended up in divorce in 1951. He was filming in Paris Love act in 1953 when he met the German Anne Buydens, who worked in PR cinema. Anne refused to accept an appointment with the notorious ladies, but he, as he himself said, "could not communicate with her,quot; until one day he finally agreed to accompany him to the circus.
The couple married in Las Vegas on May 29, 1954 and had children. Peter Y Eric Douglas together.
Decreased by a stroke he suffered in 1996, Douglas, memorably, took the stage at the Oscars to a great ovation after the host paid tribute Steven Spielberg. Although his speech was dragged, the blue-eyed actor looked normal.
Douglas also received the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in 1991, was part of the Kennedy Center Honors in 1994 and received the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999. On an even larger scale, President Ronald Reagan awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 1981, he received the French Legion of Honor in 1985 and was honored with a National Medal of the Arts in 2001.
He recognized in an interview with parade in 2014, after the publication of his eleventh book, Life could be a verse, who really thought about finishing everything after his stroke.
"Humor saved me," Douglas told the magazine. "A stroke, especially for an actor, is a terrible thing, because if you can't talk, you can't act. At first, I thought my life was over. But when I put the gun in my mouth, it hit a tooth. Oh! That seemed funny to me. Did a toothache prevent me from killing myself? And it made me stop. There are even jokes about it: What can an actor who can't talk do? Wait for the images to return! "
But Douglas moved on, appearing again on the big screen in 1999 Diamonds and co-star with his son Michael Douglas, grandson Cameron Douglas and ex wife Diana Douglas in the 2003 comedy duly titled That is from the family.
The elderly Hollywood statesman also focused on philanthropy in his later years, establishing the Anne & Kirk Douglas Playground Award with his wife to sponsor the construction of playgrounds near public schools in Los Angeles. The Douglas were also the official hosts of the annual Thanksgiving meal service at the Los Angeles Mission, in which celebrities present themselves in mass to serve dinner to those in need.
Born Issur Danielovitch Demsky on December 9, 1916 in Amsterdam, New York, the young man who would be renamed Kirk Douglas fought at the university and, after obtaining some acting parts, joined the Navy in 1941. After he left the service, former classmate Lauren Bacall he connected it with a Hollywood screen test and made his film debut in the black drama The strange love of Martha Ivers in 1946
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
"It's an inspiring career," said Michael Douglas about his father in November 2014, speaking with Tonight entertainment. "It is probably one of the last of its great generation."
The family celebrated Douglas's 100th birthday at an intimate but impressive party with guests that included Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg Y Don rickles, as well as the family rabbi. Having been raised in a Jewish home, Douglas began studying Judaism again in the mid-1970s and had a second Mitzvah Bar in 1999. Anne converted to Judaism in 2004 and took charge of lighting Shabbat candles on Friday nights .
"I grew up praying in the morning and lying down tefillin"the actor told the Jewish newspaper in 2014. "I gave up much of the formal aspect of religion … I don't think God wants compliments. God wants you to do something with your life and help others."
Also scheduled for their centenary, the Douglas released their first book together, Kirk and Anne: love letters, laughs and a lifetime in Hollywood.
He received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 1968 Golden Globes when he was 51, Douglas returned to the Balloons in January 2018 at 101 years in honor of the 75th anniversary of the program. In a wheelchair, he appeared next to the daughter-in-law. Catherine Zeta Jones on stage and was treated with a standing ovation.
After Zeta-Jones gave a brief synopsis of Douglas's enviable career, he replied, hesitantly but charmingly, "Catherine, you said it all. I can never follow you."
He is survived by his three living children, Michael, Joel Y Peter Douglas (son Eric died in 2004); and seven grandchildren