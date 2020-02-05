Kirk Douglas died at 103

Hollywood would not be what it is today if people like it Kirk Douglas He had not passed through the city and made it his own.

The actor, author and philanthropist, and one of the few surviving super stars of the golden age of Hollywood, has died. He was 103 years old. In a statement to Persons, your son, Michael DouglasHe shared, "It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103."

He continued: "For the world, he was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films who lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

While well known as the classic movie star as Spartacus, Ace in the hole, 20,000 leagues under the sea and many more, actor Michael Douglas's father also helped usher in the Hollywood blacklist at a time when writers, filmmakers and actors were losing jobs at the hands of a federal witch hunt for Americans with communist ties or sympathies. .

Douglas was not affected by the toxic atmosphere at that time: he admitted that he signed an oath of allegiance to secure his role in the 1956s. Greed for life"But a few years later he stood up." As a producer of SpartacusDouglas had a screenwriter Dalton Trumbo—A member of the Hollywood Ten who refused to name names for the House's Committee on Anti-American Activities — is due to his real name in the 1960 epic credits.