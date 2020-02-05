Kirk Douglas died at 103: Mitzi Gaynor and more stars react

Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
One of the few surviving super stars of the golden age of Hollywood, Kirk Douglas, has died at 103.
On Wednesday, February 5, the son of the late actor, Michael Douglas released a statement to Persons confirming the death of his father. He also shared the devastating news on social networks.
Sharing a series of family portraits, Michael wrote on Instagram: "It is very sad that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. For the world he was a legend, an actor of the golden age." . of films that lived well in their golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire. "
"But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just dad," added the 75-year-old actor. "Kirk's life was well lived, and leaves a legacy in the cinema that will last for generations to come, and a story like a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet."
As the news of the death of the deceased actor became known, many celebrities turned to social networks to share moving tributes from the Spartacus actor.
Star trek& # 39; s William Shatner wrote in Twitter, "Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon it was in this industry!"
Other Star trek alum, George takei also led to Twitter to pay respect to the legendary actor. "Legendary actor Kirk Douglas passed away today at the age of 103. As an actor who won an Academy Award and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and famous life. He was worshiped and loved., And will be missed, "he wrote.
Stay with me actor Rob reiner said the late actor "It will always be an icon in the Hollywood pantheon."
Reiner added: "He got in line to break the blacklist. My love is with my friend Michael and the whole family."
The late Paths of Glory Star had just turned 103 on December 9.
His son Michael wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday dad! You are a living legend and your whole family sends you all the love in their hearts!"
It's always sunny in Philadelphia actor Danny Devitotweeted"Kirk Douglas. The inspiring Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. He has a nice ring! It's a pleasure to be with you, man."
Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander shared that he was "broken heart,quot; following the news of Kirk's death. "Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and a human. He improved with each passing day. So honored to have met him. My love for his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #Ripkirkdouglas," he wrote. .
Mitzi Gaynor, who starred alongside Kirk in the 1963 romantic comedy For love or money, tweeted, "Bravo Kirk Douglas in an incredible life. Thank you for generously sharing your incredible talent with all of us. The movie we made together will always have a special place in my heart. My love for Anne and her beautiful family. #KirkDouglas."
the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also published a tribute to the actor sharing one of his famous quotes: "I wanted to be an actor since I was a child in second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I made a shoemaker. After (my father) gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. "
"Goodbye to a Hollywood legend," added the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The actor won three Oscars during his life: one for Best Actor in 1957 for Greed for life, one for Best Actor in 1953 for The bad and the beautiful and another for Best Actor in 1950 for Champion. In 1996, the Academy also celebrated him with an honorary award for his work as a creative and moral force in the industry.
the Golden Globes also led to Twitter to share a moving tribute to the actor. "Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father of actor Michael Douglas, died. He was 103 years old. Rest in peace," they wrote.
In his life, the actor was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, but only won one for his role in Greed for life in 1957
At the end of his publication on the death of his father, Michael Douglas wrote: "Let me finish with the words I said on his last birthday and that they will always be true. Dad: I love you so much and I am very proud to be your son." "
