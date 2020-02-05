Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Shapewear launches today at Nordstrom!

Red Alert, fanatics of the girdles: SKIMS is now available on Nordstrom!

After months of selling on its own site, the girdle line launched by Kim Kardashian Last fall it will be officially available in 25 Nordstrom stores across the country, and online at Nordstrom.com starting February 5.

%MINIFYHTMLa53dd77eb92cd406aef5b45dcbd3f19d11% %MINIFYHTMLa53dd77eb92cd406aef5b45dcbd3f19d12%

"It was a natural choice to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom as our first retail partner," says Kardashian. "Nordstrom is known for its unparalleled customer service and offers of inclusive sizes. For me it was essential that we launch with the full range of sizes and tones that SKIMS has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom. I am delighted to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom knowing that both fans of the brand and those who discover SKIMS for the first time will have an exceptional shopping experience. "