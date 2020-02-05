Kim Kardashian says that Chicago fell from the high chair, necessary points

Accidents happen, even at Kardashian-West's house; Kim Kardashian has revealed that she and Kanye west2 year old daughter Chicago West He recently injured his face after falling from his high chair and had to have stitches.

39 years old keeping up with the Kardashians Star and the founder of SKIMS and mother of four made their comments on Good morning america on Wednesday.

"The other day, my daughter Chicago fell from her high chair, cut her entire face, stitches, had to like it, solve everything," he said. "Then things happen … you just have to roll with that. She's fine, yes. A big and big scar on her cheek, but it's fine."

Kim's interview was aired two weeks after she posted a rare photo of her, Kanye and her children Chicago, daughter, on Instagram northwest, 6 children Holy west, 4 and West psalm, 8 months, they met at the kitchen table for breakfast. Chicago is shown sitting in a normal dining chair.