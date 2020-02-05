Kim Kardashian says that Chicago fell from the high chair, necessary points

Accidents happen, even at Kardashian-West's house; Kim Kardashian has revealed that she and Kanye west2 year old daughter Chicago West He recently injured his face after falling from his high chair and had to have stitches.
39 years old keeping up with the Kardashians Star and the founder of SKIMS and mother of four made their comments on Good morning america on Wednesday.
"The other day, my daughter Chicago fell from her high chair, cut her entire face, stitches, had to like it, solve everything," he said. "Then things happen … you just have to roll with that. She's fine, yes. A big and big scar on her cheek, but it's fine."
Kim's interview was aired two weeks after she posted a rare photo of her, Kanye and her children Chicago, daughter, on Instagram northwest, 6 children Holy west, 4 and West psalm, 8 months, they met at the kitchen table for breakfast. Chicago is shown sitting in a normal dining chair.
"I wake up at 5:40, in the gym at 6, done (at 7), they wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, I leave at 7:55," Kim said in Good morning america. "It's super micromanaged."
During her time at Good Morning America, Kim, a criminal reform activist, also gave an update on her trip to become a lawyer in her native California. He said he had just completed his first year of legal studies and was "about to take the Baby Bar in a few months," referring to the mandatory California exam for first-year law students attending uncredited law schools.
"It feels good to have finished the first year," he said. "It's very hard."
Kim also talked about her SKIMS girdles, now available on Nordstrom.
"I wanted to make a variety of a range of tones that I feel was not in the market," he said. "I've always used girdles, so I just wanted to modernize it and make it a little more comfortable and durable."
"I am so happy that everyone loves it," he added. "It's my baby. I put a lot on that."
