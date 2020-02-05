Kim Kardashian reveals that Chicago fell and needed stitches on her face: she has a big scar

%MINIFYHTML10a8d169c73f7b8d88359b92776213ec11% %MINIFYHTML10a8d169c73f7b8d88359b92776213ec12%

Kim Kardashian opened up to Good Morning America in a new interview and explained a bit about her hectic lifestyle. He indicated that his house is micro-managed a minute, but when asked what he did when "life was going on," he revealed that Chicago fell from his high chair and cut his face to the point that he needed points. He also claimed that Chicago needed points and now has a "big scar,quot; on his face. The news caused alarm in fans of Kim Kardashian, who also appreciate the two-year-old girl. Kim explained and explained that Chicago or "Chi-Chi,quot; (pronounced Shy-Shy) is fine but has the scar on his face.

Kim has four children, North, who is six, Saint, who is four, Chicago, who just turned two, and Psalm West, who is eight months old. Kim shared a little about what a typical morning looks like in her house and to say that it is hectic is falling short.

Describing herself as micromanagement, Kim said she wakes up every morning at 5:40 and spends the first hour of her day at the gym exercising. He is in the gym at 6 in the morning and exercises until 7 in the morning. Then, wake the children at 7:05 in the morning. The children have breakfast at 7:30 and everyone goes out the door and is ready for their day at 7:55. .

You can watch the Good Morning America interview with Kim Kardashian in the following video player.

Chicago has a large fan base and is only two years old! She and her cousins, True Thompson and Stormi Webster are only a few months apart and Kardashian / Jenner fans love to follow the latest news and updates on children. When the children were born together, fans watched Chicago West celebrate their birthday with a Minnie Mouse themed party followed by Stormi Webster's Astro World party.

You can see photos of Chicago West from birth to two years in the following video player.

Did you watch Kim Kardashian's interview with Good Morning America?

Were you surprised to hear that Chicago West fell off your high chair and needed points?



