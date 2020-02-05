Kim Kardashian and her SKIMS clones make New York their track

She is taking care of the Big Apple!

%MINIFYHTML6c36c403002b0bd6295ff247c0ea6f5e11% %MINIFYHTML6c36c403002b0bd6295ff247c0ea6f5e12%

Kim Kardashian She has just launched her line of SKIMS girdles at Nordstrom, and to celebrate, the businesswoman took over New York City with her SKIMS clones. The reality show star was photographed with some models for her SKIMS collection that swing in the closet and head down the catwalk for the amazing debut. Kim provided a complete live show experience for people to develop their incredible partnership.

In true Kim's style, he revealed that he would be in the city of Nordstrom at 11:30 in the morning before the big launch. Fans, of course, began queuing for their arrival immediately, and the first 50 people in the line were also able to take a picture with the star.

"Thank you very much for coming," Kim told fans to close the show according to Daily women's clothing. "It is a dream come true to be in Nordstrom. I hope you can see all our beautiful models, modeling some of our girdles that we will have available now in Nordstrom. I am so excited that everyone can feel and try and experience what Skims is all about. And it is thanks to you that our brand is what it is today. "