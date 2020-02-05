Kevin Hart reveals that he is on his way to change after a car accident

Kevin Hart had a car accident in September 2019 and almost killed him. In a new issue of Men’s Health, Kevin told reporters that he would not return to where he was before the accident, but that he intended to be "better than before."

"It's a resurrection," said the comedian. Kevin stated that the phrase mentioned above was the best way to express it because his former self died on the day of the accident. The new version was born the same day.

Fans of Kevin Hart, 40, know he suffered serious back injuries while traveling as a passenger in the accident. He even had to return to surgery. For the March edition of Men’s Health, Kevin posed shirtless, showing the large scar in the center of his back.

During his conversation with the magazine, Hart explained that he didn't remember much about it, other than traveling in the ambulance with his wife, Eniko Parrish. In addition, Hart shared that his path to recovery also coincided with his "conscious progression."

In other words, the epiphany and accomplishments he has encountered in recent years coincided with this recovery of health.

With all that said, the car accident had a significant impact on its mobility. the Night school Alum explained that he could not even move. Even getting to the point where he could put on his own socks again was a big improvement.

Kevin added that he realized the importance of life while lying in his hospital bed, which are not cars, money, jewelry, material possessions or fame, but personal relationships. Kevin fans know that he and Eniko Parrish were married in August 2016.

However, their relationship has been marred by controversy along the way, mainly their trap scandal in the following year. He later admitted his infidelity in December 2017. Later, the same woman on the tape tried to extort Kevin without money, claiming she was videotaped without knowing it.

Eniko also spoke with Men’s Health, stating that the accident really brought Kevin back to the center, especially in relation to his family. In other words, he spent much more time with his family after the accident, and he also realized that this is what matters most.



