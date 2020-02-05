Kevin Hart feels resurrected after his former self died in a car accident

It's been five months since Kevin Hart He was involved in a car accident.

In the March issue of Men's health, the 40-year-old actor and comedian reflected on how the experience changed him and how he wants to be even "better than before."

"It's a resurrection," he said in the cover story, which was published on Wednesday. "That is the best way for me to express it. I feel that the other version of myself died at that time and this new version was born to understand and do better. Sometimes you will not get it when it is supposed to get it. But when it arrives and that bulb goes out, holy f – k. "

The accident happened during Labor Day weekend in 2019. The California Highway Patrol told E! News Hart & # 39; s friend Jared Black He was driving the 1970 Barracuda Plymouth from the star when he turned from Cold Canyon Road to Mulholland Highway eastbound. Black lost control of the vehicle, which caused the car to leave the road and ride on a northern embankment. Black's fiancee Rebecca Broxternmanand Hart were passengers.

"I remember seeing the photos of that shattered car." Twenty one, who starred with Hart in the Jumanji movies, the post counted. "My mind couldn't help going to the worst possible scenario. I was just praying to walk again."