Kevin Hart feels resurrected after his former self died in a car accident

Benedict Evans for Men's health
It's been five months since Kevin Hart He was involved in a car accident.
In the March issue of Men's health, the 40-year-old actor and comedian reflected on how the experience changed him and how he wants to be even "better than before."
"It's a resurrection," he said in the cover story, which was published on Wednesday. "That is the best way for me to express it. I feel that the other version of myself died at that time and this new version was born to understand and do better. Sometimes you will not get it when it is supposed to get it. But when it arrives and that bulb goes out, holy f – k. "
The accident happened during Labor Day weekend in 2019. The California Highway Patrol told E! News Hart & # 39; s friend Jared Black He was driving the 1970 Barracuda Plymouth from the star when he turned from Cold Canyon Road to Mulholland Highway eastbound. Black lost control of the vehicle, which caused the car to leave the road and ride on a northern embankment. Black's fiancee Rebecca Broxternmanand Hart were passengers.
"I remember seeing the photos of that shattered car." Twenty one, who starred with Hart in the Jumanji movies, the post counted. "My mind couldn't help going to the worst possible scenario. I was just praying to walk again."
Hart suffered "serious back injuries." In fact, Men's health He reported that he suffered three vertebral fractures. His surgeon reportedly told him that he would have been paralyzed if the fractures had been a quarter of a centimeter in a certain direction.
Benedict Evans for Men's health
the Night school celeb soon began physiotherapy and documented his path to recovery.
"He did not allow the injury to defeat him," his wife, Eniko, said. "Due to his entrepreneurial mindset, it was never a question if recovery was going to be a challenge."
The process was difficult.
"One would think that cleaning my own ass should be the biggest victory, but putting on my socks was a big problem," he said. "I felt so desperate for not being able to do something that was once so easy."
He also explained how the incident changed it.
"It all came down to four walls," he said, remembering how he felt in his hospital bed. "And in the space of those four walls were my wife and my brother, my children and my friends, all in rotation. And I had the opportunity to think about what matters, and it's not fame. It's not money. It's not jewelry, cars or watches. What matters is relationships. You know, the people who were helping me get up and get out of bed. " Hart pauses. "The greatest understanding came from something someone told me," he says. "‘ You can't marry your career and go out with your family. " That left me speechless. "
Now, Hart is trying to slow down and put the family first.
"There were times when he was here, but not really here," Eniko told the magazine. "It does not mean that he was not a family man before, but he has said that the accident made him compensate for part of the time lost due to work."
To read Hart's full interview, see the March issue of Men's health, in the kiosks on February 11.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.