Kenya Moore updates fans about her relationship with Marc Daly months after her separation!

It's been about five months since Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly split up surprisingly and now, she's updating fans about where they are in their relationship. This is what she had to say!

While in SiriusXM's proven reality with Amy Phillips, the RHOA star said "we are in a really good place at the moment." Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been very kind to me. Our relationship has not been so good in a long time. "

The presenter was quite surprised to hear that the reality television star said this, so she asked how long her improved relationship has been going on.

This led Kenya to reveal that ‘I think a month after we parted. It was around October / November, yes. I think it changed when we celebrated Brooklyn's birthday together. And, listen, my heart beats in another person. And so, for me, all I've always wanted to do is protect her, and I'll do it until the day of my death. And if that means protecting her from negativity or anything inside our house, then I'm going to do that. "

Ah, he continued explaining that "when I saw that we had the opportunity to be parents and do it in an excellent way and be an example for Brooklyn, I said," Let's party together, "and we did it! And we had a great time and I think that really showed him that I am not behind him. I wanted a quiet and peaceful home and an excellent environment for my daughter. That's all I want. "

That was a really unexpected revelation, especially since it seemed they were still separated.

However, it turns out that they were able to fix things shortly after, only one month after their separation!

Of course, Kenya never really said they got back together romantically, but it's great to hear they have a better relationship than ever, regardless of anything!



