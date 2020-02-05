Kenya Moore fans are outraged after watching this video

Kenya Moore fans went crazy after watching a video that appeared online. Also introduce Marc Daly and you can also see it yourself below.

Someone commented: ‘He's rude. If you ask me for my opinion, let me talk! "And another follower said:" I calmly approached him and slapped him. "

Another follower said: "You are using your name for influence!" Leave it, girl, he's not the one, "and someone else posted this:" She did it to people for so long. And now she is shy about it. "

One person has another way of looking at things and said: "Well, at least you can say that you were married and that you got a beautiful daughter."

Someone else wrote: dijo He said "Let me guide you through my mind,quot; … So, I suppose you listen first and then guide it through your mind and come to an agreement? I just say. & # 39;

As you know, in 2019, Kenya broke up with Marc Daly and people said he would definitely be better off without him.

But, according to the latest reports, it seems that these two could be working on their relationship these days.

It is reported that, according to a new interview, fans of The true housewives of Atlanta The star shouldn't be surprised if he makes some big announcements this year about his private life.

She reportedly hinted at the fact that she and Marc are trying to solve the problems between them and that they are on track these days.

Some fans would like to see them reconciled, but others believe he has not treated her well and that she would be much better without him.

Would you like to see Kenya and Marc trying their best to have a future together? Or do you also think he is using it as an influence?



