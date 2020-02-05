Kendall Jenner's TikTok account was deleted less than a day after she joined

%MINIFYHTML49f95de9d7243d881df9a815843da3e711% %MINIFYHTML49f95de9d7243d881df9a815843da3e712%

The star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' made his debut on Monday, February 3, sharing a video of her posing in a bathroom with 'Pretty Face' of King Staccz in the background.

Kendall JennerThe stay at TikTok is short. The supermodel joined the social networking site on Monday afternoon, February 3. However, less than 24 hours after she created her page, the account has been removed from the platform.

It is still unclear if Kendall made the decision herself or if it was TikTok who removed her profile from her site. As of now, your previous user has already been claimed by another user and now the account has only 21 followers.

Kendall made his TikTok debut on Monday, sharing on the video site a clip of his modeling in front of a mirror in his bathroom as King StacczThe "pretty face" was playing in the background. Instead of showing dance moves like any other TikTok user, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star simply posed and brushed her hair." Hi TikTok, "so he wrote next to the clip.

His publication immediately attracted attention, with almost a million people leaving a like in just two hours. Meanwhile, his account accumulated almost half a million followers.

If Kendall stayed on the social media site, she would be the second Kardashian to have a TikTok account after Kourtney Kardashian and his son Mason. The 40-year-old reality star made her debut last month with the help of her oldest son and the YouTube star David Dobrik, sharing a video of the three hanging out in bed. The scene changed to show Kourt giving his son a soda from the fridge before giving him a big hug.

Kourt also made a cameo in one of Mason's recent videos on the platform. In the clip, the boy faced the Global.Jones Dance Challenge viral challenge, interfering in front of the camera while watching his brothers in the background. Later, Kourt appeared halfway to greet while Mason continued his routine.