Kareena Kapoor Khan causes nostalgia for K3G at Armaan Jain's wedding and Anissa Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a total diva and everyone knows that. The actress knows how to keep all eyes on her and we love that of Bebo.

Kareena attended the wedding reception of her cousin Armaan Jain last night as a dream in a gleaming lehenga and what followed was a night full of crackling performances. Kareena had the crowd cheer loudly when he took the stage and danced with Kabhie Khushi's hit song Kabhie Gham, Bole Chudiyaan.

The actress was accompanied by Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar on stage, who also danced as if no one was watching her. Look the following video.

