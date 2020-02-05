Kansas City Chiefs enjoy Super Bowl parade with fans | NFL news

















3:06



The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory with an open bus parade

Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans challenged Wednesday's icy winds to celebrate the team's first victory in the Super Bowl in 50 years, and if they believe in coach Andy Reid, they will return for a bis next year.

Fans lined up on the two-mile parade route to thank their soccer heroes for bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City and ending a Super Bowl drought that began after the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV in 1970 .

Reid thanked fans for their continued support and for attending the parade.

"Next year, we will return here," Reid said in a brief speech. "One more time baby, one more time."

Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes, the Most Valuable Super Bowl Player who has captured fans' devotion in just his third NFL season, fought in a tense voice but said the championship met two goals he set when he became The team owner.

First, he said, he wanted to bring the Lamar Hunt trophy for winning the AFC championship back to Kansas City.

The late Lamar Hunt and the Hunt family founded the team as the Dallas Texans in 1960 before moving it to Kansas City in 1963 and changed the name.

"The second most important thing I wanted to do was get the Lombardi Trophy for the best coach of all time, Andy Reid," he said.

Hunt's son, Clark Hunt, said his father told him before his death in 2006 that the parade and celebration after the 1970 Super Bowl was the best day of his life due to the joy of fans.

"Thank you for giving my dad and me some of the best days of our lives," he told fans. "We love you."

Tyreek Hill, the fast open catcher, also promised fans that the team would return for more Super Bowl parades. He told fans that his support and love fueled the team's success.

"That's what makes us dance every day," Hill said. "Get your tickets, you will be in this same place next year."

During the parade, several players, including Chris Jones, Tyrann Mathieu and Travis Kelce, got off their double-decker buses to bump into the five fans and dance down the street.

Reid left his bus to show the Lombardi Trophy to fans along the route. Other players sprayed the fans with champagne and some, including Mahomes, drank beer.

At one point, Mahomes was seen pouring a beer from the top of a double-decker bus in Kelce's mouth, which was on the street.

The event was about to break down about three hours before the parade began, when a troubled driver broke a barrier and accelerated along the parade route.

Stop sticks were thrown and patrol vehicles put the car in a forced turn, stopping it near a crowd of fans.

The driver and another person were arrested at gunpoint, according to authorities and the video of the incident.

Nobody was hurt. Police said in a press release that the driver is under investigation for disability.

No weapons were found in the vehicle and there were no indications of terrorist activity, police said, who was trying to determine the suspect's motive.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told WDAF-TV that he was proud of the quick response of the officers, who were encouraged by fans who witnessed the incident.

"We have even more heroes to cheer up today," Lucas said.

Some fans slept overnight and others began arriving in downtown Kansas City in the early hours of Wednesday to reserve observation spots.

Fans were sheltered for cold conditions, but the forecast of two or three inches of snow did not materialize, with only light snow falling intermittently.

The Kansas Legislature took the day off to celebrate and their Missouri counterparts scheduled a day of light work. Many businesses in the area also planned to close or open on a reduced schedule.

At Children & # 39; s Mercy Kansas City, the emergency room of the center's main hospital was open, but appointments and some surgeries were rescheduled or relocated.

The Chiefs' victory in the Super Bowl came five years after the city's Kansas City Royals baseball team won a World Series.

It is estimated that 800,000 people attended that victory parade, breaking expectations in a city with a population of approximately 470,000 and a metropolitan area of ​​approximately 2m.

There was no immediate estimate of the size of the Wednesday rally crowd.