Kai Havertz is not ready for the Bayern Munich movement, says Michael Ballack | Soccer news

Kai Havertz has been told to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for the moment

Michael Ballack has urged Kai Havertz to continue his development at Bayer Leverkusen despite growing speculation about a summer transfer to Bayern Munich.

Last season, the 20-year-old enjoyed a sensational breakout campaign, scored 20 goals and recorded seven assists, earning a call to the German team.

He has had problems recovering this form this season, although it is said that interest is still high by Bayern, who reportedly seeks to rebuild his squad this summer.

"If Bayern acts in perspective and you still want to get the best German players, you should bring Havertz," said former Bayern midfielder and Leverkusen Ballack. Sport1.

Havertz has won seven games with Germany in the last two seasons.

"He is an exceptional player, but one thing is also clear … Havertz still needs time."

"He also needs the strength to be mentally prepared for Bayern. He also needed my time at Leverkusen at the time."

"Havertz must now look closely at his development. We don't need to talk about his soccer qualities because he is a superior player."

"Bayern has to decide if they need their role and what is worth to them. Surely it will bring everything Bayern needs."

"But the possible transfer must also fit into the financial framework."

Sky sports news He reported in December that Havertz was expected to stay in Leverkusen for the rest of the current campaign.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are among the clubs known to have been monitoring Havertz.

But Ballack added: "He is still in the development phase and has errors in his game. But that is also normal."

"He is currently in good hands in Leverkusen. There he can develop his personality in peace.

"In Bayern you need other features to affirm yourself. Simply being good is not enough."

& # 39; Havertz could cost up to £ 100 million & # 39;

German soccer expert Raphael Honigstein believes that Havertz will leave Leverkusen this summer and says he could go for up to £ 100 million.

"The summer movement is more than a fact, maybe I would have been happy to move last summer," said Honigstein, speaking at the Talk transfer podcast

"There was interest there, but Leverkusen made it very clear that he would not be allowed to leave and I think he finally thought it would not be the worst to spend another year there."

"Leverkusen knows that this is a situation that he will not be able to continue. Basically he has already surpassed this team and will certainly move in the summer."

"The valuation will not be significantly lower than it was last summer, which was far north of € 100m, maybe even £ 100m, that kind of price range. I think Leverkusen will get the money just because many clubs want it,quot; .